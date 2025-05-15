Worksport Ltd. Reports Q1 2025 Results: 337% Revenue Growth And 157% Margin Expansion Year-Over-Year
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|5,080,372
|$
|4,883,099
|Accounts receivable, net
|67,951
|42,589
|Other receivable
|196,743
|169,728
|Inventory (Note 3)
|5,725,592
|5,190,054
|Prepaid expenses and deposits (Note 6)
|384,263
|192,192
|Total current assets
|11,454,921
|10,477,662
|Investments (Note 11)
|66,308
|66,308
|Property and equipment, net (Note 4)
|13,497,178
|13,644,226
|Operating lease right-of-use assets (Note 12)
|531,122
|595,415
|Intangible assets, net (Note 5)
|1,113,473
|953,049
|Total assets
|$
|26,663,002
|$
|25,736,660
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,763,556
|$
|1,526,630
|Accrued liabilities and other
|852,103
|800,283
|Accrued compensation
|431,479
|377,112
|Long-term debt, current portion (Note 13)
|227,056
|222,992
|Lease liability, current portion (Note 12)
|244,477
|246,535
|Total current liabilities
|3,518,671
|3,173,552
|Lease liability, excluding current portion (Note 12)
|310,337
|368,472
|Long-term debt, excluding current portion (Note 13)
|2,708,497
|4,781,005
|Total liabilities
|6,537,505
|8,323,029
|Shareholders' Equity
|Series A & B Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 10,010 shares authorized, 100 Series A and 0 Series B issued and outstanding, respectively (Note 7)
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 29,900,000 shares authorized, 4,795,521 and 4,016,205 shares issued and outstanding, respectively (Note 7)
|4,795
|4,016
|Additional paid-in capital
|84,126,734
|79,781,674
|Share subscriptions receivable
|(1,577
|)
|(1,577
|)
|Share subscriptions payable
|4,941,555
|2,115,064
|Accumulated deficit
|(68,937,430
|)
|(64,476,966
|)
|Cumulative translation adjustment
|(8,580
|)
|(8,580
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|20,125,497
|17,413,631
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|26,663,002
|$
|25,736,660
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. Please click here to download the full 10-Q.
Worksport Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
(Unaudited)
|Three Months ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|2,240,005
|$
|512,637
|Cost of sales
|1,843,784
|475,181
|Gross profit
|396,221
|37,456
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|369,601
|381,000
|General and administrative
|2,988,781
|2,293,318
|Sales and marketing
|869,749
|66,777
|Professional fees
|426,041
|943,778
|Gain on foreign exchange
|(1,645
|)
|(7,951
|)
|Total operating expenses
|4,652,527
|3,676,922
|Loss from operations
|(4,256,306
|)
|(3,639,466
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest expense
|(195,438
|)
|(123,598
|)
|Interest income
|8,134
|3,054
|Rental income
|-
|45,353
|Other
|(16,854
|)
|-
|Total other income (expense)
|(204,158
|)
|(75,191
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(4,460,464
|)
|$
|(3,714,657
|)
|Loss per share (basic and diluted)
|$
|(1.05
|)
|$
|(1.75
|)
|Weighted average number of shares (basic and diluted)
|4,262,474
|2,118,807
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. Please click here to download the full 10-Q.
The link below will take you to the Worksport Investor Relations Website. You may download the accompanying earnings call prepared remark and deck there, investors are highly encouraged to review this material :
- Q1 2025- Earnings Call Prepared Remarks - Download Here
For further information:
Investor Relations, Worksport Ltd. T: 1 (888) 554-8789 -128
W: W: E: ...
About Worksport
Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy's website is .
Connect with Worksport
Please follow the Company's social media accounts on X (previously Twitter) , Facebook , LinkedIn , YouTube , and Instagram
