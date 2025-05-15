U.S. Based Artist Ayana Soyini Debuts New Single 'Showers Of Blessing' & Launches Africa Media Tour Starting In Nigeria

Ayana Soyini

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The versatile artist, DJ and producer, Ayana Soyini, is set to once again captivate a global audience with the release of her powerful new single, 'Showers of Blessing'. With a calming and beautifully vibrant soundscape, this unique instrumental offering composed and produced by Ayana, showcases how she is not afraid to be different. Recently, making its U.S. radio debut on The Soul 105.3 in Charlotte, NC, station owner Dizzi Dee is quoted as saying "Ayana's soothing melodies offer healing for the heart”.

Based in New York City, Ayana originally came to fame as a Hip Hop artist in the 90's and then subsequently branched off into becoming a well-known DJ. Her last radio show, 'Global Dance Party' was syndicated on over 65 radio stations worldwide. She was voted best new radio program of 2020 by UK based radio syndication company, Syndicast .

However, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic inspired Ayana to re-examine the direction of her life and career. Dedicating herself to reading the entire Bible and spending many days and weeks fasting, praying and repenting she was inspired to live a more righteous and holy lifestyle according to what the Bible teaches. With an abundance of new songs recorded, 'Showers of Blessing' is the first release on this exciting new journey.

Ayana will kick off her Africa media tour on Saturday, May 17th, 2025 with PEACE 90.5FM in Jos City, Nigeria. Other upcoming radio appearances in Africa include Unity FM on Tuesday, May 20th and then Ray Power FM, Radio Universe, NBS FM, Love FM, Eko FM & Radio Nigeria.

'Showers of Blessing' is available as a free download exclusively at Ayana Soyini's website, SoyiniSound .

