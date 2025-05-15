K’Taka Police File FIR Over False Claim Of RSS Attacking Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’S In-Laws’ Residence

MENAFN - IANS) Belagavi, May 15 (IANS) Karnataka Police have filed an FIR against a man for posting false information on social media, claiming that the RSS had attacked the residence of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's in-laws in Belagavi district, officials said on Thursday.

The Belagavi Cyber Crimes, Economic and Narcotic Offences (CEN) police have registered a suo motu case against one Anis Uddin under Section 353(2) (circulation of false information, rumours, or alarming news, including through electronic means, with the intent to incite hatred or ill will between different groups based on religion, race) and Section 192(a) (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot).

The accused, using the social media handle '@uddinanis867,' falsely claimed that the RSS had attacked the residence of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's in-laws in Konnuru village, Gokak taluk, Belagavi district. He also shared an old photo of a ransacked house, which sparked outrage across the state and the country.

Following the viral post, Belagavi SP Bheemashankar Guled and senior police officials rushed to the residence and confirmed that the news was fake.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had made the post while in Canada. The police succeeded in having the misleading content removed from the social media platform.

SP Guled directed officials to register an FIR against the individual responsible. He further stated,“We are gathering information about the accused Anis Uddin. If he is in India, he will be arrested immediately. If he is in Canada, we will pursue diplomatic channels and coordinate with the Central government to initiate action.”

Qureshi is married to Colonel Tajuddin Bagewadi, a native of Konnur village near Gokak in Belagavi district, Karnataka.

Her in-laws in Karnataka were congratulated by villagers and people from surrounding areas after she became a national celebrity by addressing the media on 'Operation Sindoor'.

Her father-in-law, Ghouse Saab Babu Saab Bagewadi, expressed his immense pride and joy, saying: "I am overjoyed that both my daughter-in-law and my son are serving the country. Both are colonels, and our family is proud. Since Sofiya appeared on television, my family hasn't let me sleep. They kept calling me all night to offer congratulations."

"Even though there is the possibility of war, I'm not worried about their safety. They are serving the nation. I have another son who works with the Fire and Emergency Services. I've already told him that if war breaks out, he should be the first to volunteer. I had children nine years after marriage, and I am proud of Sofiya Qureshi," he had stated.

Speaking on Pakistan's attempts to incite religious divisions, Ghouse said, "There are no differences among us. Whatever Pakistan does will only lead to a tragic end for them. Unko Allah ki maut nahin aati (They won't have a dignified death). They are not honest. They attack from behind. But we Indian Muslims face our enemies head-on - that's why we earn respect. If our women are this strong, imagine how strong our men are. We believe in unity. For us, there is only one identity: Hindustani. Those who promote caste divisions will be left with nowhere to go."

"I attend all Hindu religious functions. A Lingayat swami even donated Rs 2 lakh to our Urs festival and arranged food and sweets for the people. There is no caste or religious difference - we are one. This is the mindset we must have, and Allah will bless us for it," he concluded.