Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project

CoinMarketCap , the world's leading cryptocurrency data platform, has officially launched CMC Launch, a powerful new launchpad designed to connect quality, pre-TGE crypto projects with its massive audience of over 70 million monthly users. Aster ($AST), an innovative decentralized perpetual exchange, is the platform's inaugural featured project.

Unlike traditional launchpads, CMC Launch is a premium platform with stringent qualification requirements, ensuring only truly promising innovations reach its global audience and have the opportunity to grow their communities and gain substantial market traction. CMC Launch projects gain unparalleled exposure to CoinMarketCap's expanded userbase through a dedicated launch page, interactive quests that incentivize deeper project exploration, and facilitating the qualification process of eligible wallets for airdrops.

As CMC Launch's inaugural project, Aster reimagines the perpetual exchange landscape and caters to traders of all experience levels. The platform features:



Dual Trading Interfaces: Simple Mode for one-click trading with up to 1001x leverage, and Pro Mode with advanced tools for experienced traders

Airdrop : Earning Au points when users mint and hold Earn assets, ALP, USDF, or eligible LP tokens. Earn Rh points when users trade perpetuals on Aster Pro Mode. Both allow users to stack future $AST airdrop allocation

Robust Infrastructure: Deep liquidity pools, low trading fees, and multi-chain support Complete Privacy: Non-custodial trading without KYC requirements

Backed by YZI Labs and partnered with established players like PancakeSwap, Aster is currently available on BNB Chain and Arbitrum, with expansion to additional chains planned.

Users can participate in CoinMarketCap's first CMC Launch today: https://coinmarketcap.com/cmclaunch

About Aster

Aster ($AST) represents the evolution of decentralized trading, built to serve everyone from crypto newcomers to seasoned traders. Created through the merger of Astherus and APX Finance, Aster combines powerful yield products with an advanced perpetual trading platform.

About CoinMarketCap