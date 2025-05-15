HUR Unveils Magura V7 Naval Drone In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) has presented the Magura V7 naval drone in Kyiv.

The event was attended by HUR Chief Kyrylo Budanov, the commander of the Group 13 military intelligence unit-known by the call sign "Thirteenth"-along with other HUR personnel, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Today, we are unveiling the Magura drones," said Andriy Yusov, a HUR representative. "These drones, deployed by the HUR under the orders of General Budanov, have successfully destroyed 21 enemy targets-setting a world record. Among them are 16 enemy warships, now lying at the bottom of the Black Sea, along with three helicopters and two fighter jets. The cost of the two aircraft alone exceeds $100 million."

According to military intelligence, the Magura V7 has a maximum range of up to 800 nautical miles. The drone measures 7.2 meters in length, 2.1 meters in width, and 1.5 meters in height, with a body constructed of polyethylene and fiberglass.

The Magura V7 has a minimum autonomy of 48 hours, extendable to seven days when equipped with a generator. It weighs 1,300 kilograms when empty, reaching 3,400 kilograms at full capacity. The fuel tank holds 1,200 liters, allowing for a cruising speed of 23 knots and a maximum speed of at least 39 knots when fully loaded.

The Magura V7 has a high payload capacity, allowing it to function as a kamikaze drone while carrying missile armament simultaneously. It is designed for all-weather operation and is equipped with multi-channel satellite communications, an acoustic environment monitoring system, and resistance to electronic warfare (EW).



































































The drone is operated remotely via a secure, encrypted communication channel through satellite. Additional weaponry for the Magura V7 includes a combat module featuring a machine gun and anti-aircraft missiles. Its external sensors include a gyro-stabilized video subsystem for day and night operation, as well as two redundant video subsystems.

This versatile drone is capable of conducting a range of operations, including reconnaissance, ship destruction, ship protection, rescue missions, firefighting, surveillance, patrolling, air target elimination, mine clearance, and cargo delivery.

In addition to the Magura V7, attendees were also introduced to two other modifications of the Magura drone-the Magura V5 and Magura W6P.

Yusov emphasized that DIU specialists are continuously working to enhance the drones' capabilities.

“The word Magura has several meanings -it refers to a high mountain, a goddess, and now, it embodies the fear instilled in Russian occupiers as these drones operate in and above the Black Sea. And this is only the beginning. This Ukrainian innovation has already influenced the war and will undoubtedly continue to shape its course,” Yusov stated.