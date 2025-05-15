Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lavrov says Kiev wants ceasefire to stop military losses

2025-05-15 06:30:33
(MENAFN) Ukrainian leaders are demanding an unconditional ceasefire due to significant battlefield setbacks, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. His remarks came during a press conference following a BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in Brazil on Tuesday.

Lavrov referenced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent offer of a 72-hour truce from May 8 to 10, marking Victory Day celebrations. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky rejected the proposal, calling it a manipulative move and instead pushed for an immediate and unconditional full ceasefire.

Lavrov noted that Ukraine's current stance contrasts sharply with its previous position. "Just a month or two ago, they firmly rejected any truce,” he said. Now, faced with repeated retreats along the front line, Kiev has reversed course, demanding an immediate halt to fighting, Lavrov added.

He blamed European “radicals” for encouraging Ukraine to prolong the war by providing weapons and insisting negotiations should only begin once Ukraine could negotiate from a position of strength, ideally when Russia had been weakened.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed these concerns last week, suggesting that some Western European countries are working to prolong the conflict and undermine peace efforts from the U.S.

Moscow maintains it is open to peace talks if they aim to resolve the conflict’s root causes. However, Russian officials warn that any short-term ceasefire might be used by Ukraine and its allies as an opportunity to regroup and rearm.

