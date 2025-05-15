Gamehaus Holdings Inc. To Announce Interim Financial Results For The First Nine Months Of Fiscal 2025 On May 19, 2025

SHANGHAI, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamehaus Holdings Inc. ("Gamehaus" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GMHS ), a technology-driven mobile game publisher, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 ended March 31, 2025, before the U.S. market opens on May 19, 2025.

The management team of Gamehaus will host a conference call at 08:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Monday, May 19, 2025 (08:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this conference including a conference passcode, a unique PIN number (personal access code), dial-in numbers, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration:

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at .

About Gamehaus

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven mobile game publisher dedicated to nurturing partnerships with small- and medium-sized game developers to amplify their success. "You make successful games. We make games successful" is the company's mantra, encapsulating its commitment to transforming potential into prosperity through data-driven monetization support and optimizing game publishing solutions. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's business plan and outlook. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may", or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact

Gamehaus Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations Team

Email: [email protected]

The Blueshirt Group

Mr. Jack Wang

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Gamehaus Holdings Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED