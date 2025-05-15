Algoa Cabinda Fabrication Services Joins Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2025 As Bronze Sponsor

Oil and gas services provider Algoa Cabinda Fabrication Services has joined the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2025 conference – taking place September 3-4 in Luanda – as a Bronze Sponsor. Algoa Cabinda Fabrication Services is a major supplier of construction, machining, scaffolding, quality control and offshore services for the hydrocarbon industry, and the company's sponsorship reflects its commitment to supporting the country's industry growth.

Algoa Cabinda Fabrication Services completed the construction of the South N'dola wellhead platform in 2025 for the Cabinda Gulf Oil Company – a subsidiary of energy major Chevron. The platform is a fixed-braced structure designed to operate at Angola's Block 0. It features 12 production wells and utilizes a monobore well deign, connecting to the Mafumeira platform. With the addition and integration of the new wellhead platform, a seamless flow of resources to the Malongo terminal and Angola LNG plant was established. Algoa Cabinda Fabrication Services led the complete fabrication of the platform.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact ... .

Prior to developing the South N'dola platform, Algoa Cabinda Fabrication Services supported the development of the Lifua-A project in collaboration with Cabinda Gulf Oil Company and its partners on Block 0. The Lifua-A wellhead platform was also fabricated by Algoa Cabinda Fabrication Services and featured a robust steel jacket foundation engineered to withstand hard marine conditions. The platform – designed to unlock marginal reserves in an economic way - is an instrumental part of Block 0, tapping into the block's 200 million barrels of recoverable oil reserves.

These projects demonstrate Algoa Cabinda Fabrication Services' expertise in the industry as well as the company's role in supporting offshore oil projects. As Angola strives to sustain oil production above one million barrels per day, these services will prove highly valuable. In 2025, Angola will launch an international licensing round – offering up to 10 blocks in Kwanza and Benguela basins. With new exploration campaigns on the way, companies such as Algoa Cabinda Fabrication Services are expected to continue playing an instrumental part in supporting Angolan production.

