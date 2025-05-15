Paint Thickness Gauges Global Market Report 2025: Expected To Reach $1.19 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Paint Thickness Gauges Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The allure of paint thickness gauges market size has seen a substantial rise in recent years. It has skyrocketed from $0.83 billion in 2024 to an estimated $0.89 billion in 2025, cruising at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.8%. What has influenced this strong surge in demand? Several triggers contribute to this burgeoning market. The historic rise can be traced to stringent quality control standards, expansion of the automotive refinishing industry, growing adoption of non-destructive testing methods, exploration of aerospace coatings, and an uptick in corrosion prevention awareness.

So, what is the paint thickness gauges market projection for paint thickness gauges?

The paint thickness gauges market size is preparing for a significant leap in the coming years. Forecasts predict a growth to $1.19 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.5%. Future growth can be linked to the soaring demand for precision measurement, advancements made in sensor technology, escalating adoption in industrial automation, a tougher stance on regulatory compliance in the coating industry, along with an expansion in electric vehicle EV production. Leading trends to watch in the forecast period include the integration of AI and IoT in measurement tools, rising demand for portable and wireless gauges, development of multi-functional thickness measurement devices, increasing use in 3D printing and additive manufacturing, as well as a growing adoption in marine and defense industries.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



Is growth in industrialization and infrastructure development fueling the paint thickness gauges market?

The swift pace of industrialization and infrastructure development is set to fuel the growth of the paint thickness gauges market. The processes of expanding industrial activities as well as building fundamental facilities and systems drive economic growth. The upsurge in industrialization and infrastructure development stems from government initiatives, investments and rising demand to make manufacturing and construction more efficient and cost-effective. Paint thickness gauges are employed to ensure accurate coating thickness that aids in preventing corrosion and enhancing the durability of products and structures. For instance, according to the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government body, new work infrastructure construction rose to approximately $46.2 billion £36.6 billion in 2023 - a solid 10.8% rise from 2022 figures.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Who are the significant players in the paint thickness gauges market?

The paint thickness gauges market boasts the presence of numerous key players, including Tecpel Co. Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Mitutoyo Corporation, Beijing TIME High Technology Ltd., Helmut Fischer GmbH, Elcometer Limited, Shenzhen Linshang Technology Co. Ltd., BYK-Gardner GmbH, ElektroPhysik Dr. Steingroever GmbH & Co. KG, DeFelsko Corporation, Metrix Instrument Co., Kett Electric Laboratory, PCE Instruments India Private Limited, NDT Supply Inc., Robu, Fischer Technology Inc., coatmaster AG, Stanlay North America Inc., REED Instruments, Grade A Tools LLC, Honesdom International HK Limited, Phase II Machine & Tool Inc., Cygnus Instruments Ltd., Caltech India

What innovative solutions are companies developing in paint thickness gauges market?

Major forces in the market are keen on shaping innovative solutions to improve measurement accuracy, efficiency and ease of use. One solution is the handheld paint thickness gauge - a portable device ensuring quality control in sectors such as the automotive industry and manufacturing, by accurately measuring paint or coating thickness on various surfaces. For instance, Germany-based testing and measurement instrument manufacturer, BYK-Gardner, launched the BYK-μPELT 5 in November 2024. This handheld paint thickness gauge for multi-layer coating measurement uses high-frequency ultrasound pulses to measure up to five layers on a variety of substrates, including steel, aluminum, plastics, composites, and wood. Such an innovation in coating measurement technology enhances precision in coating thickness analysis, providing significant value to industries requiring high-quality surface assessments.

How is the paint thickness gauges market fragmented?

The paint thickness gauges market report segments the industry as follows:

By Type:

- Magnetic Induction Gauges

- Eddy Current Gauges

- Ultrasonic Gauges

- Terahertz Thz

- Photothermal

- Other Types

By Technology: Non-Destructive Testing NDT, Destructive Testing

By Functionality: Handheld Gauges, Benchtop Gauges

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By End-User: Manufacturing, Construction, Automotive, Other End-Users

By Region: North America was the largest region in the paint thickness gauges market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Paint Rollers Global Market Report 2025



Painting Tools Global Market Report 2025



Painting Robots Global Market Report 2025





About The Business Research Company

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.