YSS Organises District-Level Sports Events Across Kashmir Division

In Pulwama, the YSS organised Inter-Zonal District-Level competitions for boys under the age categories of 17 and 14 in Badminton, Chess and Kabaddi at Boys Higher Secondary School Pulwama.

The tournament was inaugurated by Ab Hamid Dar, Principal of MMBHSS, in the presence of officials from the DYSS as well as the School Education Department.

In Shopian, the YSS organized an Inter-Zonal District-Level Kabaddi competition for U-14 and U-17 boys at the Sports Stadium, Batepora. The event was inaugurated by Reyaz Ahmad Wachkoo, In-charge Activity DYSSO Shopian, who also led an anti-drug pledge at the venue.

In addition, Inter School Zonal-Level Kabaddi competitions for U-14 and U-17 girls were held at Zone Imamsahib (Homehuna Nagbal) and Zone Keegam (YSS Field Sindhu Shirmal). The event at Keegam was inaugurated by Zonal Physical Education Officer (ZPEO) Bashir Ahmad Dar, with another anti-drug pledge ceremony reinforcing the Department's campaign against substance abuse.

The DYSS Ganderbal also held Inter-School Zonal Level Chess and Carrom competitions across various zones of the district, aiming to foster critical thinking and promote indoor games among students.

In Zone Tullamulla, competitions for U-17 boys and girls were held at BHSS Kurhama. The top-performing players were felicitated with trophies and have been selected to represent their zone in the forthcoming Inter-Zonal District Level Championships.

Meanwhile, Zone Hariganiwan also held a similar event at BHSS Hariganiwan for U-17 boys.

