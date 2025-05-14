403
Pope Urges Release Of Reporters Held For 'Seeking Truth'
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) VATICAN CITY - Pope Leo XIV called on Monday for the release of journalists jailed "for seeking and reporting the truth" and warned reporters against using their words to fan hatred.
The former Robert Francis Prevost, the first US pope, was speaking at an introductory audience with the media after being elected by cardinals in a secret conclave on Thursday.
"Peace begins with each one of us -- in the way we look at others, listen to others and speak about others," he told assembled journalists at the Vatican's vast Paul VI audience hall.
"In this sense, the way we communicate is of fundamental importance. We must say 'no' to the war of words and images. We must reject the paradigm of war.
"Let me, therefore, reiterate today the Church's solidarity with journalists who are imprisoned for seeking and reporting the truth, while also asking for their release.
"The Church recognises in these witnesses -- I am thinking of those who report on war even at the cost of their lives -- the courage of those who defend dignity, justice and the right of people to be informed, because only informed individuals can make free choices.
"The suffering of these imprisoned journalists challenges the conscience of nations and the international community, calling on all of us to safeguard the precious gift of free speech and of the press."
According to Reporters Without Borders, 550 journalists were detained in 2024, as of December 1.
Pope Leo, who himself was active on social media before becoming pope, also reminded journalists of their responsibilities.
"Let us disarm communication of all prejudice and resentment, fanaticism and even hatred; let us free it from aggression," he said.
"We do not need loud, forceful communication but rather communication that is capable of listening and of gathering the voices of the weak who have no voice.
"Let us disarm words and we will help to disarm the world."
He added that for those on the forefront of reporting conflicts, injustice and poverty, "I ask you to choose consciously and courageously the path of communication in favour of peace".
