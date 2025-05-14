Denver Post Names Biodesix A Winner Of Top Workplaces 2025 Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company, is pleased to announce that it is a. The Top Workplaces program has an 18-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets. This recognition is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey, administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage .

The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected & supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute, to name just a few key attributes of a top-performing workplace.

“I want to first recognize each of the Biodesix team members for their direct contributions in cultivating our high performing and fulfilling workplace culture,” said Scott Hutton, CEO & President of Biodesix, Inc.“As one of only 150 companies to earn this recognition, it reinforces that Biodesix is an employer of choice and reflects our team's enthusiasm to continue building our unique culture. Thank you again to the team for their commitment to excellence in serving our healthcare customers, their patients, and our industry partners as we continue driving towards the Biodesix mission and vision.”

This is the company's second consecutive year being recognized as a great place to work through comprehensive anonymous employee surveys on critical themes measuring employee engagement and workplace culture. Last year, Biodesix received the prestigious Inc. Magazine 2024 Best Workplaces award.

“In today's market, leaders must ensure they're cultivating a workplace where employees have a voice, and they are heard. Earning a Top Workplaces award is an exclusive badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.“That's something to be very proud of.”

ABOUT BIODESIX

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world's leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences tools and diagnostics companies, and academic research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. For more information on our culture and operating principles ( Team, Impact, Excellence ), please see our website:

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. For more information, visit energage.com or .

