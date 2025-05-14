Ukraine Territorial Concessions Central To Long-Term Russian Plan

MENAFN - Asia Times) If the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, meet in Istanbul on May 15, high on their agenda will be territory – and who controls it.

Putin at a press conference on May 11 offered to start direct talks between Russia and Ukraine. Donald Trump in a social media post pushed Zelensky to accept this offer, saying,“Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY.”

The Ukrainian president, still buoyed by a meeting with the British, French, German and Polish leaders that called for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, agreed shortly afterward.

Russia has said it wants to focus on the Istanbul communique of March 2022 and a subsequent draft agreement that was negotiated, but never adopted, by the two sides in April 2022.

These 2022 negotiations focused on Ukraine becoming a permanently neutral state and on which nations would provide security guarantees for any deal. They also relegated discussions over Crimea to separate negotiations with a ten-to-15-year timeframe.

Russia uses the phrase“the current situation on the ground” as thinly disguised code for territorial questions that have become more contentious over the past three years. This relates to Russian gains on the battlefield and the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions in September 2022 (in addition to Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014).

Russia's position, as articulated recently by the country's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, is that“the international recognition of Crimea, Sevastopol, the DPR, the LPR, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions as part of Russia is ... imperative.”

This is clearly a non-starter for Ukraine, as repeatedly stated by Zelensky.

There could, however, be some flexibility on accepting that some parts of sovereign Ukrainian territory are under temporary Russian control. This has been suggested by both Trump's Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg , and Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko .

Map: Institute for the Study of War.