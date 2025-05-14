Industrial Logistics Group Ramps Up National 3PL Business

New Venture Consolidates Industrial Realty Group's Existing Distribution Companies

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Logistics Group, LLC (ILG) is proud to announce its formation as it consolidates three existing companies in five U.S. locations into a single, streamlined service provider, offering fast, reliable, and cost-effective logistics solutions nationwide.

"ILG is dedicated to providing clients a simplified, custom approach to meet the logistical needs of a wide variety of all business types," said Kelly Pia, Vice President and General Manager at ILG. "While we are a new name in the market, we have over 20 years of experience in this space and provide clients the same consistent expertise they have come to expect."

ILG offers a variety of services including warehousing solutions; intermodal shipping and storage; bonded facilities; transloading and dry, cooler and freezer storage space. The company also provides product services such as pick and pack, kitting, quick audits, custom packaging options, and custom solutions for today's evolving businesses.

The company is the result of the consolidation of Midwest Logistics, Midwest Refrigerated Services and Louisville Seventh 3PL Logistics and Warehouse. It is owned by real estate developer, Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG).

"In our 50-year history, IRG has always been flexible and creative in finding opportunities and meeting the demands of the marketplace," said Justin Lichter, IRG's Chief Investment Officer. "We understand the increasing need for intermodal and 3PL solutions. ILG will provide companies with logistics options that will help them thrive."

The synergy between ILG and IRG provides clients with comprehensive solutions from a reliable, experienced company. At ILG's Louisville facility, the company has already seen a sharp increase in demand and offers clients the convenience of rail served docks, bonded warehousing and customized storage solutions.

About ILG

Industrial Logistics Group, LLC., is a nationwide 3PL specializing in creating efficient logistical solutions for any business type. ILG operates in 12 states. From Connecticut to Texas, each facility is ready to meet clients' needs. From warehouse utilization to cold storage to intermodal shipping and everything in between, ILG has the proven capability to create solutions that work for you.

Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Lauren Crumrine, Vice President of Marketing

Industrial Logistics Group, LLC

614-562-9252

[email protected]

SOURCE Industrial Realty Group, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED