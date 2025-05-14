Milwaukee Tool Reaches 100K+ Workers During 2025 Construction Safety Week, Reinforcing $10 Million Annual Investment In Jobsite Safety

Overview shot of a safety training

BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, more than 150,000 construction workers are injured on the job in the U.S. - a sobering reminder that even as the industry navigates challenges like rising material costs and shifting trade policies, the protection of frontline workers must remain a top priority.

Milwaukee Tool is taking bold steps to meet that challenge, investing more than $10 million annually in the trades. Among other things, this investment is being used to advance safety education, provide hands-on training, and create real-world solutions that reduce risk on the jobsite. During Construction Safety Week (May 5–9, 2025), that commitment came to life in powerful ways.

In just five days, 385+ Milwaukee Tool employees led safety-focused efforts in partnership with jobsites, unions, and training centers across the country. The result:



635+ safety training sessions conducted

100,000+ workers reached through hands-on demonstrations and expert-led instruction 850+ hours of training provided throughout the U.S.

From engineering personal protective equipment (PPE) that increases comfort and compliance, to designing tools that reduce fatigue and repetitive stress injuries, Milwaukee Tool continues to build safety into every corner of the jobsite.

"Our mission is simple: empower the men and women who build our nation with the knowledge and equipment to do their jobs safely," said Scott Teson, Senior Vice President of Sales for Milwaukee Tool. "During Construction Safety Week and every week, we're proud to partner with the trades to turn that mission into measurable impact."

"The compromise and preparedness leading up to Safety Week are unmatched," said Jason Garcia, Safety Manager for Turner Construction in Houston, Texas. "[Milwaukee Tool's] consistent interaction with the team and trade partners on site, not only during construction week but throughout the year, is exceptional."

Milwaukee Tool has a bold goal of investing a total of $200 million in the skilled trades by 2030 – continuing their unwavering support for the future of the industry. Milwaukee Tool's long-standing commitment to union and non-union trade organizations, apprenticeship programs, and workforce development initiatives has helped attract thousands of men and women across the U.S. into the skilled trades.

Milwaukee Tool is a global company with manufacturing, distribution, and operations presences across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company has been headquartered in Wisconsin and has designed, engineered, and manufactured products in the United States for more than 100 years.

Over the past 5 years, Milwaukee® has invested more than $750 million in domestic capital expenditures (CAPEX). The company employs over 10,000 people in the U.S., reflecting its significant growth and commitment local impact. Milwaukee Tool's domestic presences include Greenwood, Grenada, Olive Branch, Byhalia, and Jackson, MS, as well as Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, Milwaukee, West Bend, Mukwonago, and Sun Prairie, WI; Cookeville, TN; Chicago, IL; Pittsburgh, PA; and Greenwood, IN.

For over 100 years, Milwaukee Tool has led the industry with innovative solutions that redefine performance, productivity, and safety for the professional trades. Fueled by an unwavering commitment to its users, Milwaukee Tool pioneers breakthrough technologies, products, and services that empower tradespeople to excel in their work and return home safely each day. Milwaukee is dedicated to delivering a steady stream of advanced, trade-specific solutions from its global research, design and development facilities located across southeast Wisconsin.

Milwaukee® is a subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTI), a world leader in cordless technology. For more information about Milwaukee Tool, visit .

