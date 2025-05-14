Long Island Aquarium Celebrates 25 Years With A Summer Full Of Fun And Savings + Otter Pups!

RIVERHEAD, N.Y., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, the Long Island Aquarium kicks off its 25th anniversary with 25 weeks of family-friendly fun, featuring special events and deep discounts. Sponsored by Bank of America and partnered with Discover Long Island , the Long Island Aquarium's 25th Anniversary is set to be an unforgettable experience.

"There's nothing like the Long Island Aquarium to bring Long Islanders and visitors together to explore marine life," said Jennifer Pedulla, Community Relations Manager, Bank of America Long Island . "For 25 years, the aquarium has been serving the community and we are proud to commemorate this important milestone together."

The celebration is also being supported by Stony Brook Children's Hospital , Suffolk County's only Children's Hospital with a 24/7 Pediatric Emergency Department.

25 Weeks of Fun Highlights:



$25 Admission Days On the 25th day of each month, (April through September), visitors will enjoy discounted admission of $25 per person!

Coupon Sheet Dive into the savings with our Coupon Sheet. For $25, guests will receive a coupon sheet with more than $125 worth of savings.

Swag Bags Commemorative bags will be distributed to the first 25 families/groups who visit on the 25th of each month (April through September).

Interactive Experiences Atlantis Explorer Tour Boat and Snorkel Adventure sessions will be discounted to $25 all summer long!

Weekly Giveaways Follow the aquarium's social media channels for updates on exclusive giveaways both in person and on their social platforms.

Then & Now Photo Submissions Guests are invited to recreate friend and family photos originally taken at the Aquarium.

Special Vendor Days Visit during one of the Vendor Tabling Days for exclusive giveaways and special offers from Aquarium partners.

Historic Construction Displays Explore exclusive photo displays documenting the construction of its world-class habitats.

Call for Artists Submit aquatic-themed work for a judged art show with cash prizes. Get the details at . Member Birthday Party On June 25th from 5:30pm-8:30pm, Aquarium members will be invited to the aquarium's birthday party with fun activities and amazing prizes including one grand-prize 25-Year Couple Membership !

"For 25 years, the Long Island Aquarium has been a cornerstone of our region's tourism industry, inspiring visitors from near and far to explore the wonders of marine life," said Discover Long Island Interim President & CEO, Mitch Pally. "Its commitment to education, conservation, and unforgettable family experiences makes it a true, year-round, Long Island treasure and key driver for economic growth in our region. We are thrilled to join in on celebrating this anniversary and look forward to the next 25 years of making waves together."

Naming the Otter Pups

On February 6, resident North American river otters Flo and Stark welcomed a litter of four pups-two males and two females. To name this second-generation brood born at the Aquarium, the public was invited to vote on name options: four for the girls and four for the boys. Each name was inspired by either a type of nut, in honor of the pups' grandfather, Peanut, or a type of jam, in honor of their grandmother, Jelly. More than 9,900 votes were cast, and the winning names-Fig and Peach, along with Pistachio (Stache) and Walnut (Wally)-were revealed on Mother's Day. The pups now enjoy all-day access to both indoor and outdoor habitats, where they can often be seen swimming and playing with their parents at Otter Falls.

Water Safety Tips

Join us on May 17 when pediatric trauma experts from the Stony Brook Children's Hospital stop by to share water safety tips at their table in the Shark Room. "Every summer, we see heartbreaking water accidents that could have been prevented. As the county's only Level 1 trauma center for both kids and adults, we treat more drowning injuries than we should," said Dr. Carolyn Milana, Chair of the Department of Pediatrics and Physician-in-Chief of Stony Brook Children's Hospital. "That's why our pediatric injury prevention professional will be available with a fun, educational, hands-on safety activity to promote water safety. We'd love for you to stop by and learn how to keep your family safe this summer."

Honoring America's Heroes

In celebration of Memorial Day, the Aquarium offers free admission to active and retired military personnel, plus 10% off admission for their families on May 26 . Offer valid in person only; military ID required.

Aquarium Events for the Grown-Ups

Summer break is for the kids, but the Aquarium is hosting some fun, adult-only events this year.



Taste the East End . June 21 @ 7pm This flavor-filled event brings local breweries, vineyards and craft beverage makers to the Aquarium with tastings, light fare, and live music. Guests will enjoy the Aquarium after hours, and all the indoor and outdoor habitats will be open. $95/per person, 21+ only.

Booze Cruises on the Atlantis Explorer Tour Boat Enjoy Rum Punch, Tequila Sunrises or local Harvest Wines on the Sunset "BOOZE" cruise adventures! Enjoy a trip on the Tour Boat as it travels along the Peconic River with fun music, complimentary drinks and snacks, while enjoying the beautiful summer sunset. $80/per person, 21+ only.



Rum Cruise – Saturday, July 19 @ 7:30pm



Tequila Cruise – Saturday, August 23 @ 7:30pm

Wine Cruise – Saturday, September 13 @ 7pm Wedding Showcase . August, 14, 2025 @ 6:30pm Atlantis Banquets & Events wedding specialists will be available to help guests navigate the treacherous waters of wedding planning at their Wedding Showcase. Tour the Long Island Aquarium, Sea Star Ballroom, Hyatt Place Long Island/East End, The Preston Hotel and the Waterfront Suite, all while enjoying tastings, live music, raffles and more! $25 at the door/$20 if reserved in advance.

A mission to educate and entertain

For 25 years, the Long Island Aquarium has inspired millions of visitors with the wonders of both local and exotic marine life. Through immersive exhibits, conservation efforts, and dynamic educational programs, it has stood as a vital center for curiosity, learning, and environmental stewardship. "For 25 years, we've proudly welcomed local families, school groups, and tourists. Entertaining and educating our guests has always been one of our core missions," said Bryan DeLuca, Executive Director of the Aquarium. "We look forward to welcoming millions more over the next 25 years."

Plan Your Visit

Join the Long Island Aquarium as they celebrate 25 years of making waves! For more information on 25 Weeks of Fun activities, special pricing dates, and event updates, visit and follow their social media @LongIslandAquarium on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Long Island Aquarium

The Long Island Aquarium provides an interactive and exciting educational experience by capturing the visitors' imaginations and emphasizing the importance of marine life and environmental preservation. Featuring a large all-living Coral Reef display, a 120,000-gallon Shark habitat, year-round sea lion shows, African Penguins, numerous touch tanks and more than 100 exhibits including the lavish indoor gardens of our Butterflies, Bugs and Bees Exhibit!

Named a Top 10 Aquarium for Children by Parents Magazine, the Long Island Aquarium is open daily (Closed Christmas & Thanksgiving Days). You can add to the fun with an overnight stay at the waterfront Hyatt Place Long Island/East End or The Preston Hotel, both located adjacent to the Aquarium property. For more information, please visit .

