2025 Schuylkill Navy Series Gets Underway With 98Th Stotesbury Cup Regatta Presented By Toyota In Philly This Weekend

The 98th Stotesbury Cup Regatta Presented by Toyota returns to the historic home of rowing, Philadelphia's Schuylkill River, Friday and Saturday, May 16 and 17, 2025.

Founded in 1858, the Schuylkill Navy is the oldest amateur sporting association in the country and is chartered by its member clubs on Boathouse Row and upriver "to secure collective action and promote amateurism on the Schuylkill."

The Stotesbury Cup Regatta Presented by Toyota is the largest sprint regatta in Philadelphia and largest scholastic regatta in the world. Held on the Schuylkill River since 1927, the event is organized by The Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia.

Tri-State Toyota Dealers Continue Presenting Sponsorship of the Schuylkill Navy Series

- Paul Muller, President of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers AssociationPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia is proud to announce its continued partnership with Toyota and the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association as Presenting Sponsor of the 98th Stotesbury Cup Regatta . The Regatta – which is Philadelphia's largest sprint race – is also the largest scholastic regatta in the world and takes place Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17 on the Schuylkill River.Toyota and the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association are in the 11th year as Presenting Sponsor of the Regatta – and, the eighth year as the overall Presenting Sponsor of the Schuylkill Navy Series , comprised of five signature events annually conducted by the Schuylkill Navy (including the Stotesbury Cup Regatta, presented by Toyota).As Presenting Sponsor of the overall Series, Toyota supports the Schuylkill Navy's 365-day-a-year efforts on behalf of the rowing community, including river stewardship, ensuring river user safety, and developing rowing talent at every level – from young scholastic student-athletes to elite-level rowers preparing for and competing on the global stage.“Toyota is excited to be the presenting sponsor of the 98th Stotesbury Cup Regatta this month, which facilitates so many student-athletes opportunity to compete. As the local Toyota Dealers, we are so proud to help Toyota support this event, which is the first regatta in The Schuylkill Navy Series that Toyota presents each year,” said Paul Muller, President of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association.Toyota provides significant financial and in-kind support to the Schuylkill Navy. The funds from Toyota's donation will help continue all of the efforts behind the ongoing“The Schuylkill Navy Series presented by Toyota” and their elite-level High-Performance Collaborative program, as well as ensuring support for other initiatives.“Toyota's ongoing support of the Schuylkill Navy is essential in providing funds for infrastructure improvements to our iconic venue, our youth rowing focus, and a continuing assist to the high performance athletes training here. We are proud of our hometown champions – in rowing and in all sports,” said Jeff Greenfield, Commodore, Schuylkill Navy.“As we see in our sport, pulling together for a common goal gets us there faster. We are incredibly fortunate to have Toyota in the race with us.”“To continue helping student-athletes and support our local high-performance hopefuls – all the while expanding development and access to rowing talent at every level – is a core part of our commitment to advancing Toyota's 'Mobility for All' initiative, which drives our continued support for The Schuylkill Navy Series we help fund each year,” Muller added.More than 800 boats from high schools around the United States will return to the historic home of rowing, Philadelphia's Schuylkill River, on Friday and Saturday, May 16 and 17. The 98th Stotesbury Cup Regatta, renowned as the world's largest high school rowing competition, opens the 2025 season for the five-event Schuylkill Navy Series.Competition begins Friday at 7:30 a.m. and continues to 5:30 p.m., while Saturday's events begin at 8:00 a.m. with championship finals beginning at 1 p.m. and continuing through 5:30 p.m. Full information about this year's competition, including the teams, race times, and other information, is updated at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta's website, .The Toyota Experience at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta, presented by Toyota, is located in Stotesbury Village near the Grandstand Finish Line. This year, Toyota is excited to welcome Team Toyota Athlete, Oksana Masters, on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Oksana for photos and a Q&A session, and to hear her inspirational story of resilience and achievements on the world's largest stage. The Philly Phanatic will also bring the fun Philly spirit to the Toyota Experience at 1:00 p.m. on Friday.The Stotesbury Cup Regatta venue provides Regatta attendees with multiple ways to engage with Toyota and learn more about these initiatives and the Toyota full line-up of vehicles, The Toyota Experience allows attendees to connect with the brand on many levels. A fleet of hybrid vehicles will be part of the lineup in Stotesbury Village. A second Toyota location in the Athletes Village near the launch dock features Toyota trucks, allowing attendees to experience the powerful and versatile models available.

Jim DeLorenzo

Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations

+ +1 215-266-5943

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

The Stotesbury Cup Regatta 2024: Saturday Broadcast

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.