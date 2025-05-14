Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bombardier Inc.

Bombardier Inc.


2025-05-14 10:08:25
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - Bombardier Inc. : Announced that it has launched an offering of US$500 million aggregate principal amount of new Senior Notes due 2033. Bombardier Inc. shares T.A are trading down $0.89 at $89.87.

MENAFN14052025000212011056ID1109548848

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search