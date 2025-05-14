Loca Loka Tequila Awarded Gold And Silver Medals At The 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are incredibly proud of our tequila and the great accolades we received from the world-renowned San Francisco World Spirits Competition for the first time," said Laurence Brady, Loca Loka Regional Head USA. "Since launching in 2024, these recognition's are a true testament to the quality of our tequilas and we're thrilled to see the brand honored on such a highly regarded global stage."

Loca Loka Tequila, distilled from 100% pure highland agave, perfectly balances sweetness and spice. This blend captures the essence of the festive spirit of Mexico and aromatic spices of Indian cuisine, delivering a bold and exquisite experience. More than just a tequila, Loca Loka celebrates a cultural tapestry woven from the rich heritage of India and Mexico. The tequila name, combining the Spanish "LOCA" (crazy) and the Sanskrit "LOKA" (world), captures the essence of a spirit that transcends borders, offering a unique blend of traditions, tastes, and communal joy.

Loca Loka is backed by internationally acclaimed actor Rana Daggubati and music composer Anirudh, one of Spotify's top-streamed artists, as brand co-creators. Together with entrepreneur Harsha Vadlamudi's business acumen, their knack for transcending borders will enrich the Loca Loka journey with creative storytelling, inviting consumers on a unique cultural exploration.

Loca Loka Blanco Tequila, has the blend of the rounder fruity flavors of cooked agave along with the earthier floral flavors of the Highland agaves. The overall experience starts with the cooked agave showing up in the aroma, when sipped you get the fruity flavors and then the finish is subtle with the floral tones.

Loca Loka Reposado Tequila is aged in French and American oak barrels for 4-6 months. The aging imparts a richer aroma and flavors of the Highland blends i.e. a continuation of the Blanco maturation journey.

Both the Blanco (SRP: $39.99) and Reposado (SRP: $49.99) are available in select retailers and consumers can learn more about where to purchase the tequilas here . For more information, visit our website or follow us on Instagram .

About Loca Loka:

Loca Loka is a joint venture between three partners - leading Indian film actor Rana Daggubati and renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander, along with seasoned entrepreneur Harsha Vadlamudi, founder and CEO, ironhill hospitality Pte Ltd, Singapore. The company made its first venture into the AlcoBev industry with Tequila last year in the USA market. Starting with the newly announced handcrafted tequila brand, the team plans to globally launch several others, each designed to appeal to a worldwide audience.

Their mission is to craft exceptional spirits that appeal to a global audience and delight the palate along with narrating a story of cross-cultural collaboration with each brand. With a strong commitment to quality and authenticity, the company strives to set new standards in the industry.

