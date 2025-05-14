Ibex Wave Ix Wins Gold Stevie® Award At The 23Rd Annual American Business Awards®

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ibex's AI-Powered CX Solution Platform Honored for Achievement in Technology Innovation

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that ibex Wave iX has earned the Gold Stevie® Award in the Achievement in Technology Innovation category for The 23rd Annual American Business Awards®. This honor emphasizes the success of ibex's AI-powered Wave iX solution platform in transforming the customer experience for leading brands around the world.

“We are proud to be recognized by The Stevie® Awards for The Annual American Business Awards®,” said Carl O'Neil, EVP and GM of Wave iX, Augment, and ibex CX.“AI is transforming the customer experience landscape, and ibex is leading this evolution by creating groundbreaking AI-powered CX solutions that redefine how businesses engage with their customers.”

ibex takes a solutions-driven approach to align with specific business needs and deliver real solutions for transformative outcomes. ibex Wave iX fuses cutting-edge technology with unmatched CX expertise to enable the next generation of AI and agent-assisted customer experience.

"ibex Wave iX solutions drive true digital transformation and empower businesses of all sizes with advanced, customer-facing self-service capabilities as they adapt to deliver smarter, more personalized interactions," O'Neil said. "Rather than forcing one-size-fits-all tools, we work closely with our clients to create customized, AI-powered CX solutions that produce meaningful, transformative results."

The American Business Awards complimented the impressive achievements of ibex Wave iX on multiple levels. The judges commended how ibex's innovative approach to digital marketing and customer acquisition is transforming the industry. ibex is additionally recognized as an ideal strategic partner that executes the goals of their clients with excellent customer satisfaction.

Explore the full suite of ibex Wave iX solutions here .

“Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.“The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence and hard work.”

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world's leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of more than 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Dan Burris

ibex

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at