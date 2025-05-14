Madhya Pradesh Court Orders Case Against BJP Minister Vijay Shah For Remarks On Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

MENAFN - Live Mint) The division bench of the Jabalpur High Court has suo motu directed the registration of a case against BJP leader Vijay Shah following his controversial remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Shah's comments, perceived as derogatory and communal in nature, sparked widespread outrage and political backlash, prompting the court to intervene and initiate legal proceedings under serious criminal sections.

The comments were flagged by Congress, which on Tuesday slammed the BJP over its leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's purported objectionable remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi .

What Did BJP Minister Vijay Shah Say?

The Congress shared a video on Tuesday in which BJP minister Vijay Shah is purportedly heard making objectionable remarks, saying, "'Jinhone humari betiyon ke sindoor ujade the ... humne unhiki behen bhej kar ke unki aisi ki taisi karwayi (those who wiped sindoor (vermilion) off our daughters' forehead... we sent their sister to teach them a lesson)'."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said a minister of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh made "extremely insulting, shameful and vulgar remarks" about Colonel Qureshi.

"The terrorists of Pahalgam wanted to divide the country, but the country was united throughout Operation Sindoor in giving a befitting reply to the terrorists," Kharge said.

"The mentality of the BJP-RSS has always been anti-women. First, they trolled the wife of the naval officer martyred in Pahalgam on social media, then harassed the daughter of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and now, BJP ministers are making such indecent comments about our braveheart Sofiya Qureshi," the Congress chief said.“Modi ji should immediately dismiss such a minister,” he added.

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Wednesday filed a complaint against Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over his objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Patwari said,“We have registered an FIR against Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah . In his address to the nation, PM Modi said that he salutes the valour of the armed forces, and he also said that the whole country stands in support of the armed forces in this difficult time. A minister from Madhya Pradesh insulted the officers of the army and sisters. Why is the BJP silent on this?”

“If he is not dismissed within 24 hours, we will lodge an FIR against Kunwar Vijay Shah in all the police stations of the country,” Patwari added.

Bhopal cyber cell ACP Sujeet Tiwari confirmed the development and said,“A Congress delegation has given a written application regarding Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah and a complaint has been lodged against him”, adding,“The matter will be investigated.”

The Indian Army's Colonel Qureshi was chosen to brief the nation about India's Operation Sindoor .

During multiple briefings, Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force flanked Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on the dais, delivered statements from the armed forces and the government from time to time.