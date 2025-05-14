Ono Hawaiian BBQ Partners With Disney A Second Time To Launch Collectible Stitch Bags For Keiki And Ohana Meals

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Starting May 14, guests who purchase an Ono Keiki Meal will receive one of three collectible Stitch lunch bags. The Ono Keiki Meal, crafted with the brand's commitment to fresh, healthy options for children, includes a choice of made-to-order protein, a scoop of rice, steamed vegetables, a Tree Top® 100% Apple Juice Box and a Tree Top® Triple Berry Apple Sauce Pouch.

In addition, Ono Hawaiian BBQ's reimagined Family Meal, the Ohana Meal, offers a convenient option for families. Serving up to four people, the Ohana Meal includes a choice of three proteins, fresh steamed vegetables, and rice. As part of this special promotion, each Ohana Meal will also include a special edition collectible Stitch bag

"We're thrilled to bring another joyful and family-centered promotion to our guests," said Christine Jan, Director of Marketing at Ono Hawaiian BBQ. "The values at the heart of the new Lilo & Stitch film-connection, community, and fun-align perfectly with our mission of spreading Aloha through good food and great service."

To learn more about Ono Hawaiian BBQ's collaboration with Disney for Lilo & Stitch, visit OnoHawaiianBBQ or follow Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok for updates and exclusive offers.

Disney's live-action reimagining of the beloved 2002 film debuts in theaters on May 23, 2025.

About Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Founded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a family-owned fast casual restaurant known for its Hawaiian-inspired Plate Lunches and other island specialties. Ono Hawaiian BBQ uses the freshest ingredients, prepared from scratch daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. With locations in California and Arizona, Ono Hawaiian BBQ aims to combine the culture and "Aloha" spirit of Hawaii into their restaurants to bring a taste of the islands with exceptional service in an inviting atmosphere. For more information, visit OnoHawaiianBBQ .

About Lilo & Stitch

"Lilo & Stitch," the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family, will open exclusively in theaters May 23, 2025. A live-action reimagining of Disney's 2002 animated classic, "Lilo & Stitch" is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On," with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha. The film is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.

