The Racquet Sports Professionals Association Launches New Career Center, Powered By Smartjobboard, To Support Racquet Sports Nationwide Hiring

The new platform empowers more than 14,000 RSPA members with AI-powered job matching, career tools, automated job alerts and seamless connection to the membership portal.

ORLANDO, Fla. and DENVER, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartJobBoard , a leading AI-powered job board solution provider for associations, nonprofits and government organizations, today announced the launch of the Racquet Sports Professionals Association 's (RSPA) new Career Center, designed to support hiring and career development across the racquet sports industry. Powered by SmartJobBoard's advanced technology, the new platform features a modern user interface, AI-driven job matching, and direct integration with the RSPA's membership portal-delivering a seamless and personalized experience for the association's 14,000+ members.

Accessible at , RSPA's Career Center is the only job board dedicated exclusively to racquet sports professionals, including tennis, pickleball, padel and more. By focusing on this specialized field, the RSPA continues its commitment to advancing the careers of racquet sports professionals and supporting the employers who rely on their expertise.

"The RSPA Career Center is a game-changer for racquet sports professionals," said Brian Dillman, CEO of the RSPA. "Our members now have direct access to a powerful platform tailored to their career goals, and employers can easily find the qualified talent they need. This initiative is a key part of our mission to elevate, connect, and support professionals to achieve their career goals across all racquet sports."

Key features of the new RSPA Career Center include:



AI-powered job matching, delivering more relevant results tailored to each job seeker

Automated job alerts, notifying candidates of new opportunities based on their preferences

Seamless member login and access via the RSPA portal for a more connected experience Free job postings for RSPA members, making it easier for clubs, academies and employers to find qualified candidates

"We're proud to support RSPA's mission to elevate racquet sports professionals and foster a vibrant, inclusive community," said SmartJobBoard CEO Rodion Telpizov. "The new Career Center is more than a job board. It's a dynamic tool for growth, connection and opportunity. We are excited to partner with the RSPA to help professionals advance their careers and to support the continued growth of racquet sports."

To learn more about the RSPA, explore open positions or post a job, visit

About the Racquet Sports Professionals Association

The Racquet Sports Professionals Association (RSPA), formerly the United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA), is the leading trade organization for racquet sports professionals. Since 1927, the RSPA has grown to support the diverse needs of the racquet sports industry, including tennis, pickleball, padel, squash and platform tennis. With more than 14,000 members worldwide and 17 divisions across the country, the RSPA offers career advancement support, certification and development opportunities, from coaching to club management, executive development to sales and marketing and beyond. Our mission is to champion the passion of racquet sports by developing professionals who lead with integrity, innovate in coaching and inspire a diverse and inclusive racquet sports community. Learn more at RSPA .

About SmartJobBoard

SmartJobBoard is a leading AI-powered job board solution provider for associations, nonprofits and government organizations. With the industry's only advanced AI tools, SmartJobBoard transforms organizations' online career centers into robust recruiting and information hubs to drive engagement and growth. SmartJobBoard elevates job discovery and recruitment by combining advanced AI-based candidate matching and scoring capabilities, integration tools, dashboard analytics and customizable design templates into one streamlined offering. With an innovative approach to targeted recruiting and a simple application process for job seekers, SmartJobBoard helps organizations increase member engagement and achieve revenue growth. Founded in 2008, SmartJobBoard is trusted by over 400 organizations worldwide, including United Service Organizations (USO), American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC), Serving & Accrediting Independent Schools (SAIS) and Work for Warriors (WFW). For more information, visit .

Media Contacts :

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for SmartJobBoard)

Phone: (703) 829-6089

Email: [email protected]

Collin Brazan

Director of Marketing

RSPA

Phone: (407) 634-3061

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE SmartJobBoard

