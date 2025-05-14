Two Injured In Rivne Region After Enemy Air Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the morning, two people were injured in the Rivne region as a result of a Russian air attack.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Koval, reported this in a Telegram message.

According to him, the air defense forces neutralized four enemy air targets.

“Two people were injured. There is some minor damage to civilian infrastructure. Relevant services are working at the crash site,” Koval emphasized.

As reported, on the evening of May 13, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of Russian attack drones.