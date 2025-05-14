Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Two Injured In Rivne Region After Enemy Air Attack

Two Injured In Rivne Region After Enemy Air Attack


2025-05-14 02:10:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, two people were injured in the Rivne region as a result of a Russian air attack.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Koval, reported this in a Telegram message.

According to him, the air defense forces neutralized four enemy air targets.

“Two people were injured. There is some minor damage to civilian infrastructure. Relevant services are working at the crash site,” Koval emphasized.

Read also: War update: 166 clashes on frontline over past day; Pokrovsk , Novopavlivka hottest directions

As reported, on the evening of May 13, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of Russian attack drones.

MENAFN14052025000193011044ID1109546234

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search