Two Injured In Rivne Region After Enemy Air Attack
According to Ukrinform, the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Koval, reported this in a Telegram message.
According to him, the air defense forces neutralized four enemy air targets.
“Two people were injured. There is some minor damage to civilian infrastructure. Relevant services are working at the crash site,” Koval emphasized.Read also: War update: 166 clashes on frontline over past day; Pokrovsk , Novopavlivka hottest directions
As reported, on the evening of May 13, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of Russian attack drones.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment