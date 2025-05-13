Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Change In Director Appointment


2025-05-13 02:20:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Avance Gas Holding Ltd (“Avance Gas” or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has resolved to appoint James Ayers and Jonathan Burnett as Directors of the Company and accept the resignations of Øystein Kalleklev, Will Homan-Russell, François Sunier and Kathrine Fredriksen, all with immediate effect (“Directorship Changes”).

James Ayers and Jonathan Burnett are currently CEO and CFO respectively of Front Ocean Management Ltd., a shared-service organization located in Bermuda, which provides various corporate and directorship services to the Company, its subsidiaries and affiliated groups.

The Directorship Changes have been made to facilitate the preparatory and administrative steps ahead of the proposed liquidation of the company, as reported in the press release dated 24 April 2025 which contained the Notice of Special General Meeting to be convened in relation to the winding-up process of the Company.

13 May 2025
The Board of Directors
Avance Gas Holding Ltd
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


