XRP News: Vaultro Finance Presale Breaks 20% Softcap, As Investors Rush To Buy In Early — Join $VLT Presale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As XRP breaks past $2.50 and momentum surges across the XRP Ledger ecosystem, investor demand foris reaching new heights. The protocol - which introduces the first decentralized index fund infrastructure on XRPL - has just announced that it has, only days after the $VLT token presale went live .









Act Fast, Join $VLT Presale

Vaultro is quickly positioning itself as the go-to DeFi platform for structured, on-chain portfolio investing - a crypto-native alternative to traditional index funds like the S&P 500. Built entirely on XRPL, Vaultro enables users to create and invest in tokenized index funds composed of AI tokens, stablecoins, DeFi assets, and top-performing XRP-based projects - all through a non-custodial and transparent interface.

Early Backers Move Fast - Why $VLT Is Gaining Traction

The speed of early-stage adoption is telling. Vaultro is not another meme token or hype cycle - it's market infrastructure. Investors are recognizing the protocol's utility-first design and grabbing the chance to:



Create their own index funds with customizable token allocations



Vote on protocol upgrades, featured funds, and roadmap proposals



Stake $VLT to earn rewards from protocol activity

Reduce fees when performing fund operations like minting and rebalancing



Listing at 30% Higher - Presale Entry Is Strategic

Vaultro Finance has confirmed that the $VLT token will list at 30% above the current presale price , meaning presale buyers are securing tokens at a direct discount before the market opens up to wider demand.

Buy $VLT Tokens Now

Presale Details: Secure Your Allocation



Presale Price: 1 XRP = 8 VLT



Listing Price: 1 XRP = 6.15 VLT



Softcap: 15,000 XRP (20% Achieved)

Join $VLT Presale Now :



Don't Miss Out on XRPL's Breakout DeFi Protocol

With XRP in full rally mode, and DeFi finally gaining serious traction on XRPL, Vaultro is emerging as the protocol to watch in 2025 . The presale is live, demand is climbing, and early access won't last long.

Secure your $VLT tokens today and take part in the future of on-chain investing - before it lists 30% higher.

For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;

Website

Join $VLT Presale

X fka Twitter

Telegram Community

Whitepaper

Blog Channel

Contact:

Lee Wang

...nce

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Vaultro Finance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at