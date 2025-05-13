XRP News: Vaultro Finance Presale Breaks 20% Softcap, As Investors Rush To Buy In Early — Join $VLT Presale
Vaultro is quickly positioning itself as the go-to DeFi platform for structured, on-chain portfolio investing - a crypto-native alternative to traditional index funds like the S&P 500. Built entirely on XRPL, Vaultro enables users to create and invest in tokenized index funds composed of AI tokens, stablecoins, DeFi assets, and top-performing XRP-based projects - all through a non-custodial and transparent interface.
Early Backers Move Fast - Why $VLT Is Gaining Traction
The speed of early-stage adoption is telling. Vaultro is not another meme token or hype cycle - it's market infrastructure. Investors are recognizing the protocol's utility-first design and grabbing the chance to:
- Create their own index funds with customizable token allocations
Vote on protocol upgrades, featured funds, and roadmap proposals
Stake $VLT to earn rewards from protocol activity
Reduce fees when performing fund operations like minting and rebalancing
Listing at 30% Higher - Presale Entry Is Strategic
Vaultro Finance has confirmed that the $VLT token will list at 30% above the current presale price , meaning presale buyers are securing tokens at a direct discount before the market opens up to wider demand.
Presale Details: Secure Your Allocation
- Presale Price: 1 XRP = 8 VLT
Listing Price: 1 XRP = 6.15 VLT
Softcap: 15,000 XRP (20% Achieved)
Don't Miss Out on XRPL's Breakout DeFi Protocol
With XRP in full rally mode, and DeFi finally gaining serious traction on XRPL, Vaultro is emerging as the protocol to watch in 2025 . The presale is live, demand is climbing, and early access won't last long.
Secure your $VLT tokens today and take part in the future of on-chain investing - before it lists 30% higher.
For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;
Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Vaultro Finance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.
