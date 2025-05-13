GBRS Group Partners With Navy SEAL Danny Dietz Foundation For Memorial Classic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GBRS Group , a leading tier one tactical training and services company, is a partner and sponsor for the 16th annual Navy SEAL Danny Dietz Foundation's flagship Memorial Classic event.

Taking place during Memorial Day Weekend in Decatur, TX, the gathering honors the memory of US Navy SEAL Danny Dietz, killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005 during Operation Red Wings. Hosted at NRS Arena Ranch, the Memorial Classic will feature a rodeo, live music, and a silent auction sponsored by GBRS Group and other supporters.

GBRS Group Co-Founders DJ Shipley and Cole Fackler, who were SEAL teammates of Dietz, will join the event as speakers.

About GBRS Group

GBRS Group is a Veteran-Owned, Tier 1 Training and Services organization committed to imparting critical skills and real-world experiences to end-users in military, federal, State and local special operations units. Founded by retired Navy Seals DJ Shipley and Cole Fackler, GBRS Group's founding members are composed exclusively of Special Mission Unit Veterans and our extended instructor network is selected from retired Special Mission Unit Operators from across the service branches. GBRS offers cutting-edge gear born from combat-tested lessons and pioneering advancements. Learn more about GBRS Group at:

SOURCE GBRS Group

