Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Celebrates BYD SEALION 7'S Five-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating

Dubai, UAE –May 2025: Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility, the official distributor of BYD in the region, proudly announces that the BYD SEALION 7 SUV has earned a prestigious five-star safety rating in the latest round of tests by independent body Euro NCAP. This achievement underscores Al-Futtaim's commitment to bringing top safety-rated, cutting-edge electric vehicles to the UAE and wider region, further reinforcing its role in accelerating the transition to sustainable mobility.

With its industry-leading safety features and innovative engineering, the SEALION 7 exemplifies the high standards that Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility brings to market through its exclusive partnership with BYD. The company's efforts are instrumental in ensuring customers in the region have access to world-class EVs that meet the highest benchmarks of safety, performance, and environmental responsibility.

Below is the full announcement from BYD highlighting the SEALION 7's exceptional performance in Euro NCAP testing:

The model, which was launched in Europe in late 2024 and features not only a Blade Battery but also BYD's trademark Cell-to-Body construction, picked up the top rating with strong performances in all of the four key areas in Europe's most stringent safety examination – Adult Occupant protection, Child Occupant protection, Vulnerable Road Users protection and Safety Assist.

The SEALION 7, which is available with a choice of battery sizes and power outputs and incorporates the world's fastest electric motor in mass production (23,000rpm), has picked up particularly strong scores in the two occupant areas of the test. Euro NCAP's official report says that the car offered good whiplash protection in a crash, while noting good protection in the side barrier test and severe side pole impact evaluation. The Adult Occupant protection rating is 87%.

The Child Occupant protection rating is even more impressive, at 93%, equalling the highest percentage score in this category over the past nine years and reinforcing the SEALION 7's positioning as a family car. The report states how, in the frontal offset and side barrier tests, the SEALION 7 scores maximum points for protection of all critical parts of the body for both the 10-year and six-year dummies. It also credits its direct child-presence detection system, which issues a warning when it detects that a child or infant has been left in the vehicle.

The SEALION 7's suite of driver-assistance features all earn praise in the evaluation, with a Safety Assist score of 79%. The report comments that the autonomous emergency braking system performs well, including responding well to pedestrians and motorcyclists, and notes the presence of lane-support and speed-assistance systems.

The SEALION 7's five-star verdict follows similar ratings for its other models on sale in Europe – DOLPHIN, ATTO 3, SEAL U and SEAL U DM-i, SEAL and TANG.