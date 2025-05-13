Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Knight Therapeutics Inc

Knight Therapeutics Inc


2025-05-13 10:07:23
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:02 AM EST - Knight Therapeutics Inc : Announced today that Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 20, at 3:35 pm ET at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel in New York City. Knight Therapeutics Inc shares T are trading unchanged at $5.86.

MENAFN13052025000212011056ID1109543315

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search