Knight Therapeutics Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:02 AM EST - Knight Therapeutics Inc : Announced today that Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 20, at 3:35 pm ET at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel in New York City. Knight Therapeutics Inc shares T are trading unchanged at $5.86.
