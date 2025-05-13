INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Perpetua Resources Corp. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - PPTA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Perpetua Resources Corp. (“Perpetua” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PPTA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Perpetua and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 20, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Perpetua securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 13, 2025, Perpetua published an updated cash flow model for its Stibnite Gold Project, unveiling additional capital expenses of $952 million, an increase of more than 75% over the original figures presented to investors. Perpetua attributed these increased costs on inflation, indirect costs, higher mining costs, and the costs of various decisions by the Company, including the choice to change the design of the electrical poles from timber to steel and the decision to“buy-and-build instead of lease the oxygen plant.”

On this news, Perpetua's stock price fell $2.68 per share, or 22.39%, to close at $9.29 per share on February 14, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980