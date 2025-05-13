403
Russia Advances Preparations for Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov verified on Tuesday that Russia is moving forward with its plans for diplomatic negotiations with Ukraine, which are expected to occur on Thursday in Istanbul.
“The Russian side continues its preparations for the talks, which are set to take place in Istanbul on Thursday. That’s all for now, no further comments,” Peskov remarked at a media briefing in Moscow.
His statement emphasized that arrangements were progressing, though he withheld additional details.
Peskov refrained from revealing the identities of the officials comprising Russia’s negotiation team.
However, it is believed that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential advisor Yury Ushakov may be leading the group representing Russia at the talks.
The suggestion for holding discussions without conditions in Istanbul originated from Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Sunday press briefing in Moscow.
On the same day, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan affirmed Turkey’s willingness to serve as the venue for the discussions during a phone call with Putin.
