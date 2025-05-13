403
Maduro describes Kiev as ‘world capital of Nazism’
(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has criticized the leaders of France, the UK, and Germany for commemorating Victory Day in Kiev, calling the Ukrainian capital “the world capital of Nazism and fascism.”
Maduro made the remarks during his television program Con Maduro+ after returning from Moscow, where he participated in Russia’s 80th anniversary celebrations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany. He also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Maduro claimed the Victory Day events in Russia held deeper meaning this year due to what he described as the resurgence of fascist and Nazi ideologies globally. He accused the Ukrainian government, led by President Vladimir Zelensky, of supporting Nazi elements and committing atrocities against Ukrainians and other peoples of the former Soviet Union.
The Venezuelan leader expressed disappointment that French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz chose to honor the occasion in Kiev. He argued that their presence in Ukraine, a nation he claimed was erasing the Soviet legacy of defeating fascism, signaled the West’s moral and civilizational decline.
Maduro also accused Western leaders of using the visit to promote war and sanctions, rather than peace, and claimed their actions were “defeated by history.”
While Macron, Starmer, and Merz called on Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire or face increased sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin countered by proposing direct peace talks with Ukraine, suggesting Istanbul as a venue for May 15 negotiations. Former U.S. President Donald Trump voiced support for the proposed talks, calling them potentially productive.
