World Star Oboist Albrecht Mayer Book Launch And Concert Tour 2025: Birmingham, Glasgow, Dublin

In conversation with Heidi Friedrich (co-author), Albrecht gives a highly personal account of his life describing his extraordinary story from a childhood beset by stuttering to the heights of musical greatness.

His life gains a new direction when, at the age of 10, his authoritarian father gives him an oboe with the edict that he learn to play it. He recounts the obstacles he faced and shows appreciation for those who helped him along the way. Despite his fame, Albrecht has never forgotten the stigma of living with this awful impairment.

His autobiography is testament to the healing power of music and the endurance of the human spirit.

Albrecht Mayer has been principal oboist of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra since 2002 and enjoys a prolific worldwide solo career. Three times winer of the ECHO Klassik Prize, he has also been awarded the Opus Klassik Prize twice. He has made many recordings for Deutsche Grammophon, a number of his CDs having remained in the classic charts for many weeks.

This is an unmissable opportunity to hear Albrecht's exquisite oboe playing in the UK and Ireland and to hear him talk about his childhood struggles as a stutterer and eventual triumph over adversity. This is a deeply moving story of a man who has experienced the healing power of music and who today embodies it with great charisma.

Heidi Friedrich is a journalist and author. Her articles appear in Spiegel online, Berliner Zeitung and Zeit online amongst others.

