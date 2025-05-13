403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Boursa Kuwait and Kuwait Clearing Company promote Kuwaiti capital market developments to London’s leading asset managers
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait City, May 13, 2025: As part of their ongoing efforts to support the development of the Kuwaiti capital market and elevate its position within the international investment community, Boursa Kuwait and Kuwait Clearing Company (KCC) organized a roadshow in London from May 12 to 13, 2025 in collaboration with Jefferies Financial Group, a world-renowned global investment banking and capital markets institution.
The roadshow provided Boursa Kuwait and KCC with a unique opportunity to conduct focused one-on-one meetings with ten leading global investment management firms and advisory institutions. The delegation was led by Mr. Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Boursa Kuwait, and Mr. Duaij R. Al-Saleh, Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait Clearing Company, who were joined by senior executives, including Boursa Kuwait Head of Markets Sector Noura AlAbdulkareem and Mr. Abdulkarim A. Al-Yaqout, the Director of Strategy and Product Development at KCC.
During the roadshow, representatives highlighted recent developments in the Kuwaiti capital market, promoting its growing range of investment opportunities and presenting updates on key infrastructure and service enhancements, to global investors from several world-renowned financial institutions, including progress on the forthcoming Central Counterparty (CCP) framework, which is set to launch alongside exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as well as a platform for fixed-income instruments including bonds and sukuk. The roadshow also served as a valuable forum for direct engagement with some of the world’s leading financial institutions, enabling the delegation to exchange views, gather investor feedback on their experience in Kuwait and gain a deeper understanding of their expectations and requirements.
“Boursa Kuwait remains focused on strengthening its ties with the global investment community, showcasing the progress of the Kuwaiti capital market and its growing range of opportunities to global capital. Over the past few years, the company has worked to build an integrated investment ecosystem with a solid market infrastructure, introduce investor-centric services and financial products tailored to international standards, while streamlining foreign investor onboarding to ensure a seamless and secure experience. This roadshow serves as a vital platform to promote the Kuwaiti capital market and foster deeper engagement with leading financial institutions, in line with Boursa Kuwait’s efforts to position Kuwait as a prominent investment destination in the region,” said Mr. Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi, the Chief Executive Officer of Boursa Kuwait.
In collaboration with its partners in the Kuwaiti capital market apparatus, Boursa Kuwait is working on the launch of the Central Counterparty (CCP) framework, a foundational step in strengthening market infrastructure. Designed to enhance the efficiency, transparency and security of post-trade processes, the CCP serves as the counterparty to all transactions, ensuring safe and orderly settlements between buyers and sellers and will play a vital role in mitigating counterparty risk and aligning Kuwait’s market operations with global standards in clearing and settlement.
Commenting on the roadshow, KCC CEO Mr. Duaij R. Al-Saleh said, “Our participation in this roadshow alongside Boursa Kuwait reflects our shared commitment to advancing the Kuwaiti capital market, elevating its stature in the region and the world and strengthening engagement with international investors. It provided a valuable platform to engage with world-renowned financial institutions to highlight our clearing and settlement infrastructure and share updates on strategic initiatives, such as the CCP framework, which will enhance post-trade efficiency, reduce counterparty risk and serve as the foundation for more advanced financial instruments and services.”
As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen market infrastructure and enhance the appeal of the capital market to foreign investors, the Kuwaiti capital market apparatus has introduced a series of enhancements and regulatory reforms to its clearing and settlement systems over the past few years, aligning them with the standards and expectations of leading global financial institutions.
These enhancements include the acceleration of trading account openings for foreign clients, which are now completed within a single business day. Similarly, the process for transferring accounts between custodians has been redesigned to match this timeframe, improving operational efficiency and execution speed, while the introduction of partial settlement rejection has given foreign investors greater flexibility in managing their investment obligations.
In addition, the omnibus account mechanism was introduced to further streamline order execution and reduce transaction volume, allowing institutional and foreign investors to execute trades through a single consolidated account, with shares allocated to individual beneficiaries immediately after settlement.
Furthermore, a fully automated and upgraded version of the electronic general assembly meeting (eAGM) system has been launched. This system, which is mandatory for all listed companies, enables investors to participate and vote through multiple convenient digital channels.
Other key developments include an enhanced mechanism for foreign investor participation in initial public offerings (IPOs), aimed at boosting cross-border investment, as well as the introduction of a Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) framework which broadens the range of financial instruments available in the market and offers investors increased flexibility and strategic options.
Boursa Kuwait and the KCC play a pivotal role in the development of the Kuwaiti capital market and the diversification of the national economy and have remained steadfast in their dedication to establishing a transparent, efficient and advanced exchange platform, which has led to the creation of a liquid capital market. Boursa Kuwait and the KCC's unwavering commitment to promoting the Kuwaiti capital market and its participants through a series of Roadshows and Corporate Days has also helped provide prospective institutional investors worldwide with profound insights into the market's opportunities.
Since Boursa Kuwait took over operations of the Kuwaiti stock exchange, the Kuwaiti capital market has undergone an unprecedented development, thanks to the diligent efforts of the capital market apparatus. Their focus on empowering participants and raising standards has resulted in several key initiatives, including the diversification of products and services, establishing an appealing investment platform, expanding the issuer base, and adapting rules and regulations to meet market demands.
The apparatus has also significantly enhanced the market's infrastructure and fostered an attractive investment environment, which resulted in the Kuwaiti capital market’s reclassification to an Emerging Market by three prominent global index providers, and solidified Kuwait's position as a leading financial center in the region.
The roadshow provided Boursa Kuwait and KCC with a unique opportunity to conduct focused one-on-one meetings with ten leading global investment management firms and advisory institutions. The delegation was led by Mr. Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Boursa Kuwait, and Mr. Duaij R. Al-Saleh, Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait Clearing Company, who were joined by senior executives, including Boursa Kuwait Head of Markets Sector Noura AlAbdulkareem and Mr. Abdulkarim A. Al-Yaqout, the Director of Strategy and Product Development at KCC.
During the roadshow, representatives highlighted recent developments in the Kuwaiti capital market, promoting its growing range of investment opportunities and presenting updates on key infrastructure and service enhancements, to global investors from several world-renowned financial institutions, including progress on the forthcoming Central Counterparty (CCP) framework, which is set to launch alongside exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as well as a platform for fixed-income instruments including bonds and sukuk. The roadshow also served as a valuable forum for direct engagement with some of the world’s leading financial institutions, enabling the delegation to exchange views, gather investor feedback on their experience in Kuwait and gain a deeper understanding of their expectations and requirements.
“Boursa Kuwait remains focused on strengthening its ties with the global investment community, showcasing the progress of the Kuwaiti capital market and its growing range of opportunities to global capital. Over the past few years, the company has worked to build an integrated investment ecosystem with a solid market infrastructure, introduce investor-centric services and financial products tailored to international standards, while streamlining foreign investor onboarding to ensure a seamless and secure experience. This roadshow serves as a vital platform to promote the Kuwaiti capital market and foster deeper engagement with leading financial institutions, in line with Boursa Kuwait’s efforts to position Kuwait as a prominent investment destination in the region,” said Mr. Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi, the Chief Executive Officer of Boursa Kuwait.
In collaboration with its partners in the Kuwaiti capital market apparatus, Boursa Kuwait is working on the launch of the Central Counterparty (CCP) framework, a foundational step in strengthening market infrastructure. Designed to enhance the efficiency, transparency and security of post-trade processes, the CCP serves as the counterparty to all transactions, ensuring safe and orderly settlements between buyers and sellers and will play a vital role in mitigating counterparty risk and aligning Kuwait’s market operations with global standards in clearing and settlement.
Commenting on the roadshow, KCC CEO Mr. Duaij R. Al-Saleh said, “Our participation in this roadshow alongside Boursa Kuwait reflects our shared commitment to advancing the Kuwaiti capital market, elevating its stature in the region and the world and strengthening engagement with international investors. It provided a valuable platform to engage with world-renowned financial institutions to highlight our clearing and settlement infrastructure and share updates on strategic initiatives, such as the CCP framework, which will enhance post-trade efficiency, reduce counterparty risk and serve as the foundation for more advanced financial instruments and services.”
As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen market infrastructure and enhance the appeal of the capital market to foreign investors, the Kuwaiti capital market apparatus has introduced a series of enhancements and regulatory reforms to its clearing and settlement systems over the past few years, aligning them with the standards and expectations of leading global financial institutions.
These enhancements include the acceleration of trading account openings for foreign clients, which are now completed within a single business day. Similarly, the process for transferring accounts between custodians has been redesigned to match this timeframe, improving operational efficiency and execution speed, while the introduction of partial settlement rejection has given foreign investors greater flexibility in managing their investment obligations.
In addition, the omnibus account mechanism was introduced to further streamline order execution and reduce transaction volume, allowing institutional and foreign investors to execute trades through a single consolidated account, with shares allocated to individual beneficiaries immediately after settlement.
Furthermore, a fully automated and upgraded version of the electronic general assembly meeting (eAGM) system has been launched. This system, which is mandatory for all listed companies, enables investors to participate and vote through multiple convenient digital channels.
Other key developments include an enhanced mechanism for foreign investor participation in initial public offerings (IPOs), aimed at boosting cross-border investment, as well as the introduction of a Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) framework which broadens the range of financial instruments available in the market and offers investors increased flexibility and strategic options.
Boursa Kuwait and the KCC play a pivotal role in the development of the Kuwaiti capital market and the diversification of the national economy and have remained steadfast in their dedication to establishing a transparent, efficient and advanced exchange platform, which has led to the creation of a liquid capital market. Boursa Kuwait and the KCC's unwavering commitment to promoting the Kuwaiti capital market and its participants through a series of Roadshows and Corporate Days has also helped provide prospective institutional investors worldwide with profound insights into the market's opportunities.
Since Boursa Kuwait took over operations of the Kuwaiti stock exchange, the Kuwaiti capital market has undergone an unprecedented development, thanks to the diligent efforts of the capital market apparatus. Their focus on empowering participants and raising standards has resulted in several key initiatives, including the diversification of products and services, establishing an appealing investment platform, expanding the issuer base, and adapting rules and regulations to meet market demands.
The apparatus has also significantly enhanced the market's infrastructure and fostered an attractive investment environment, which resulted in the Kuwaiti capital market’s reclassification to an Emerging Market by three prominent global index providers, and solidified Kuwait's position as a leading financial center in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment