Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Brazil Names Carlo Ancelotti as Next Head Coach

Brazil Names Carlo Ancelotti as Next Head Coach


2025-05-13 03:15:41
(MENAFN) Carlo Ancelotti has been officially appointed as the next head coach of Brazil's national football team, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced on Monday. He will assume the role after completing the current season with Real Madrid.

"Bringing Carlo Ancelotti to lead Brazil is more than a strategic move. It is a statement to the world that we are determined to reclaim the highest place on the podium," CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues said in a statement.

"He is the greatest coach in history, and now he is leading the greatest national team on the planet. Together, we will write new glorious chapters of Brazilian football," he further noted.

Ancelotti is set to manage the Brazilian squad through the 2026 World Cup and will be on the sidelines for their upcoming World Cup qualifying games against Ecuador and Paraguay next month.

The 65-year-old Italian has achieved major success with Real Madrid, having secured three UEFA Champions League trophies, two FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, and a pair of La Liga championships.

MENAFN13052025000045017169ID1109541025

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search