403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sumerge Showcases Real-Time Personalization at Data Streaming World Tour, Riyadh
(MENAFN- Massive Media ME) Sumerge, a leader in digital transformation and advanced data solutions, proudly announced its participation in the Data Streaming World Tour 2025 in Riyadh. Represented by Mahmoud Salem, Senior Solutions Architect, Sumerge shared its vision and expertise on “Real-Time Personalization”, a transformative approach that is reshaping customer engagement and driving measurable business growth.
The Power of Real-Time Personalization
In his keynote session, Mahmoud Salem illustrated how organizations can evolve from reactive to proactive customer experiences. Using real-world scenarios, he highlighted how traditional banking systems often frustrate customers with repetitive failures and delays, while real-time event-driven architectures empower institutions to anticipate needs, resolve issues instantly, and elevate loyalty.
Citing industry research, Salem emphasized that 71% of consumers expect personalized interactions, and 76% express frustration when these expectations are unmet. Companies that lead in personalization are already achieving 6–10% revenue growth lifts, outpacing competitors two to three times over.
“Personalization is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’—it’s a necessity,” Salem noted. “The organizations that harness data in motion will be the ones defining tomorrow’s markets.”
Breaking Free from Legacy Constraints
The presentation explored how enterprises can modernize beyond legacy ETL systems and mainframe dependencies by adopting event streaming platforms and data APIs. Salem showcased a roadmap for creating event-driven organizations that are responsive, agile, and customer-centric.
Key points included:
• Transitioning from batch-driven ETLs to real-time streaming pipelines.
• Leveraging modern data lakes and virtualization to unify disparate sources.
• Embedding AI/ML models directly into business processes for proactive engagement.
• Delivering a human touch at scale, where millions of customers feel like valued individuals.
A Future-Proof Vision
At the heart of Salem’s talk was a bold challenge to business leaders: to embrace real-time personalization as a future-proof strategy. By investing in the right infrastructure and skills, organizations can position themselves not just to respond to today’s customer expectations, but to anticipate tomorrow’s.
“Technology is a means to an end,” Salem concluded. “Our goal is to make customer experiences more human, more personal, and more meaningful—at scale. When companies get this right, the results speak for themselves: stronger loyalty, sustained growth, and lasting impact.”
The Power of Real-Time Personalization
In his keynote session, Mahmoud Salem illustrated how organizations can evolve from reactive to proactive customer experiences. Using real-world scenarios, he highlighted how traditional banking systems often frustrate customers with repetitive failures and delays, while real-time event-driven architectures empower institutions to anticipate needs, resolve issues instantly, and elevate loyalty.
Citing industry research, Salem emphasized that 71% of consumers expect personalized interactions, and 76% express frustration when these expectations are unmet. Companies that lead in personalization are already achieving 6–10% revenue growth lifts, outpacing competitors two to three times over.
“Personalization is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’—it’s a necessity,” Salem noted. “The organizations that harness data in motion will be the ones defining tomorrow’s markets.”
Breaking Free from Legacy Constraints
The presentation explored how enterprises can modernize beyond legacy ETL systems and mainframe dependencies by adopting event streaming platforms and data APIs. Salem showcased a roadmap for creating event-driven organizations that are responsive, agile, and customer-centric.
Key points included:
• Transitioning from batch-driven ETLs to real-time streaming pipelines.
• Leveraging modern data lakes and virtualization to unify disparate sources.
• Embedding AI/ML models directly into business processes for proactive engagement.
• Delivering a human touch at scale, where millions of customers feel like valued individuals.
A Future-Proof Vision
At the heart of Salem’s talk was a bold challenge to business leaders: to embrace real-time personalization as a future-proof strategy. By investing in the right infrastructure and skills, organizations can position themselves not just to respond to today’s customer expectations, but to anticipate tomorrow’s.
“Technology is a means to an end,” Salem concluded. “Our goal is to make customer experiences more human, more personal, and more meaningful—at scale. When companies get this right, the results speak for themselves: stronger loyalty, sustained growth, and lasting impact.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment