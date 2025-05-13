Funxtreme Launches India's Biggest Immersive Gaming Arena With A Next-Level Café Experience At Kolkata

403
Funxtreme Launches India's Biggest Immersive Gaming Arena With A Next-Level Café Experience At Kolkata
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 13th May, 2025: A revolutionary new chapter in entertainment has begun. FunXtreme, India's biggest immersive gaming arena, has officially opened its doors at Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata ushering in an exciting era of high-energy interactive play, virtual reality (VR) experiences, and culinary innovation under one roof.
Spanning an impressive 8,000 sq. ft., FunXtreme is designed to redefine family entertainment in India. The arena offers a dynamic and tech-driven environment where toddlers, teens, young adults, and families can connect, explore, and create unforgettable memories. FunXtreme is thoughtfully divided into three distinct zones to cater to all age groups and interests: Toddler Soft Play Zone, VR Zone, Full-Service Café.
In addition to regular play, FunXtreme offers customizable celebration packages. With an interactive visual wall that can be personalized with names, visuals, and themes, birthdays and family events at FunXtreme become truly one-of-a-kind experiences.
Speaking to the media, Mrs. Shruti Seth & Mrs. Vidhi Khanna, Co-Owners of FunXtreme, said,“We always believed that entertainment shouldn't just be about watching or playing, it should be about experiencing. We saw a gap in the market where people wanted more than traditional gaming or dining options. They wanted something fresh, something meaningful. That's what we built - a complete entertainment and dining experience where people don't just come to eat or play - they come to connect, laugh, and create memories.”
On this Occasion, Mr. Tarak Thakker & Mr. Sunil Seth, Co-Owners of FunXtreme, said,“At FunXtreme, we wanted to create more than just an entertainment zone - we wanted to build a space where excitement, innovation, and community come together. Our goal was to offer families and young adults a place where they can immerse themselves in technology-driven fun and also discover fresh, wholesome flavors, all in one unforgettable experience.”
With tech-driven games, immersive learning zones, and a full-service café redefining family dining, FunXtreme is set to become Kolkata's premier entertainment destination and soon, a trendsetter across India.
FunXtreme is now open at the Platina Building, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata. Get ready to Play, Dine, and Celebrate like never before!
