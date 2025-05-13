403
Indian Silk House Agencies inaugurates its 47th store in Alipurduar, West Bengal
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Alipurduar, 10 May 2025: The grand opening of the 47th store of Indian Silk House Agencies in Alipurduar marks a significant milestone in our 52-year journey of growth and expansion across India. The store is located at Marwari Patty, Sreekunj, Style Bazar, Alipurduar 736121, West Bengal, covering 1200 sq ft area with an extensive collection of sarees from across India, starting at just 1000.
Our range features 100% pure silk and silk-marked sarees, including traditional weaves like Banarasi, Kanjivaram, Patola, Bandhani, Tussar, Madhubani, Chanderi, Maheshwari, Paithani, Nauvari, Baluchari, Jamdani, Pochampally, Gadwal, Sambalpuri, and Bomkai. We also offer lightweight and elegant options like organza, chiffon, and tissue sarees. Additionally, our collection includes hand-painted and embroidered sarees such as Kalamkari, Kantha, and Kashmiri Tilla, along with contemporary designer fusion sarees that blend tradition with modern style.
Our showroom truly celebrates Ind’a’s rich textile heritage and as the largest saree brand in the region, we are committed to enhancing customer experiences and plan to expand to 100 stores nationwide. We aim to strengthen our presence in West Bengal by opening more stores in key cities and emerging markets, bringing our rich collection of sarees closer to our customers.
With the upcoming wedding and festive seasons, customers can look forward to an exclusive collection of festive and bridal sarees, featuring luxurious fabrics like pure silk, Banarasi, Kanjivaram, Katan and more. To make the celebrations even more special, we are introducing limited-time offers, including discounts and gift vouchers, especially curated for Poila Baisakh.
We take pride in offering the largest collection of sarees in India
Our mission is to make these exquisite creations accessible to everyone while honoring Be’gal’s rich textile legacy. Step into our world and embrace the beauty of handloom sarees that stand the test of time.
