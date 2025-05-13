Firstrend Introduces G02 Smart Bird Feeder With Integrated Camera And AI Recognition

squirrel proof bird feeder - decoration for backyard & garden

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Firstrend recently announced the launch of its G02 smart bird feeder , which combines motion-activated video streaming, AI-based species identification and solar-assisted power in a weather-resistant, house-shaped design. The G02 aims to simplify backyard birdwatching by delivering live and recorded footage directly to mobile devices without the need for binoculars or manual observation.Motion-Activated Live StreamingEquipped with a 2K-resolution camera and sensitive motion sensors, this G02 bird feeder alerts users via the VicoHome app whenever birds approach the feeder. Real-time notifications prompt the feeder to record live video, allowing subscribers to view sharper images of feeding birds from fruit, water or suet offerings. All footage can be streamed remotely, reducing disturbance to wildlife and enabling uninterrupted observation from any location with 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi access.AI-Powered Species IdentificationThe G02 feeder offers an optional AI recognition service capable of distinguishing over 10,000 bird species. New users receive a 30-day free trial of the VicoHome app's identification feature, which provides details on bird names, habits and habitats. After the trial period, subscription plans maintain ongoing access to the service and updated species databases, supporting wildlife education initiatives for users of all ages.Wireless Solar-Assisted PowerDesigned for fully wireless outdoor operation, the feeder houses a 5,000 mAh rechargeable battery that is replenished through an integrated solar panel. The G02 bird feeder's energy management system ensures continuous activity during daylight hours, while its compatibility with 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks permits flexible placement on patios, balconies and in gardens. Constructed from UV- and weather-resistant materials, the feeder combines durability with a decorative, birdhouse-style appearance.Day-Night Recording ModesDuring daytime hours, the G02 feeder captures color video at 2K resolution. When ambient light falls below set thresholds, the camera switches automatically to infrared night-vision mode. Users may also manually activate a built-in white-light LED to record full-color footage after dusk. Recordings are stored on a rolling three-day cloud loop (with a complimentary two-year trial) or on user-provided microSD cards up to 128 GB in size, offering flexible storage options.Two-Way Audio InteractionThe bird feeder camera 's integrated microphone and speaker facilitate two-way audio, enabling users to hear natural bird vocalizations and respond through the feeder's speaker. This feature can be used to play recorded calls or speak directly to backyard visitors, adding an interactive dimension to nature observation. Audio recordings are synchronized with video clips for a cohesive multimedia record.Support for Education and Community ProjectsBy combining automated monitoring, species recognition and remote access, the G02 feeder is positioned as a tool for informal science education, community wildlife projects and personal hobbyists. Teachers, citizen-scientists and families can document local bird activity, share findings and contribute to broader observations of avian populations. The product's blend of data-driven insight and hands-off operation caters to varied user interests.AvailabilityThe Firstrend G02 smart bird feeder camera will be available through authorized retailers and online platforms beginning July 2025. Pricing, accessory bundles and regional specifications may vary; interested parties should consult local distributors or visit for full product details, subscription information and warranty terms.

