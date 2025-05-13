Minister Smetanin: Ukraine's Defense Industry Potential Expands To $35B In 2024

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Last year, Ukraine's defense production potential increased from USD 12 billion to USD 35 billion. Now, more than 30% of weapons and ammunition used by Ukraine's Defense Forces against the Russian aggressor are domestically produced.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Herman Smetanin during the Second EU-Ukraine Defence Industry Forum in Brussels, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We, Ukrainians, are lucky to have such strong partners, especially in the defense industry. This forum paves the way for new projects and agreements. Through partnership with the European defense industry, Ukraine's defense industry has grown significantly over the past year. Our production capacity expanded from USD 12 billion to USD 35 billion. Today, more than 30% of weapons used by the Ukrainian Defense Forces are produced in Ukraine. I am truly grateful to you for your contribution,” Smetanin emphasized.

In his words, it is essential for the Ukrainian and European defense industries to maintain a high pace of development and innovations, as Russia continues to expand its own defense production.

For this purpose, European and Ukrainian partners should combine efforts to overcome certain shortcomings that hinder the development of their defense capabilities. Among such shortcomings, the Ukrainian official mentioned the lack of investments and orders, gaps in the unification and standardization of weapon systems, which together lead to an increase in the cost of production and maintenance of military equipment. The Second EU-Ukraine Defence Industry Forum allows the parties to continue the search for appropriate solutions to the aforementioned problems, Smetanin added.

“Ukraine's defense industry has proven its resilience under fire... We must fully integrate Ukraine's defense sector into the European defense technology and industrial base, including involvement in the Rearm EU programme. Joint research and production, joint supply chains, and training of Ukrainian forces will not only help Ukraine win. This will be a victory for the European Union. So, let's build the arsenal of the free world together,” Smetanin concluded.

A reminder that the Second EU-Ukraine Defence Industry Forum opened in Brussels on May 12, 2025, bringing together the leading manufacturers of the Ukrainian and European defense sectors.

Photo: Facebook/Herman Smetanin