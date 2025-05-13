SACOSAN Conference: Showkat Beigh To Represent State

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR: South Asian Conference on Sanitation (SACOSAN), a government led biennial convention which is being held on a rotational basis in each SAARC country is being held at Dhaka this month.

From Jammu and Kashmir Showkat Ahmad Beigh , KAS Director Rural sanitation J&K will participate from the State in South Asia Conference on Sanitation SACOSAN-VI reads a government order at GAD webssite. The conference will be held at Dhaka, Bangladesh from 11th to 13th January 2016 and is being sponsored by UNICEF.

Talking over phone from Bangladesh, Beigh told CNS that,SACOSANs provides a platform for interaction on sanitation and are intended to develop a Regional agenda on sanitation, enabling learning from the past experiences and setting actions for the future. The objectives of such conferences are to accelerate the progress in sanitation and hygiene promotion in South Asia and to enhance quality of peoples life. The SACOSAN process is instrumental to generate political will towards better sanitation in the region. The representatives from South Asian countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will participate in the conference. (CNS)