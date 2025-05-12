Southbox Entertainment, Fintech Pioneer & Entrepreneur Jon Gosier Join Psychological Thriller The Dutchman As Financing Partner
Critically Acclaimed Film Premiered at this year's SXSW Festival
ATLANTA, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based film and television financing firm Southbox Entertainment has joined the upcoming psychological thriller The Dutchman as a financing partner, with its founder, Jon Gosier , stepping in as Executive Producer. A renowned tech entrepreneur and financier, Gosier is widely recognized for bridging the gap between Silicon Valley innovation and Hollywood storytelling , and this latest venture reinforces his growing impact on the entertainment industry.
The Dutchman, directed and produced by Andre Gaines , is a gripping adaptation of Amiri Baraka's explosive 1964 Obie Award-winning play . Co-written by Gaines and Qasim Basir , the film features a standout cast including André Holland, Kate Mara, Zazie Beetz, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Aldis Hodge , and Lauren E. Banks . It made its world premiere at the 2025 SXSW Festival , earning widespread critical acclaim.
The film tells the story of Clay , a successful Black businessman navigating an identity crisis, who encounters Lula , a mysterious white woman, in a psychologically charged encounter on a New York subway. The narrative is a haunting exploration of race, power, and societal tension-brought to life with urgent relevance for today's audiences.
Jon Gosier , a former TED Fellow and one of TIME Magazine's 2015 Top Innovators, brings a rare blend of tech expertise, investment acumen, and creative sensibility to every project he touches. With his background in data science and venture capital, Gosier has become a pioneer in rethinking how films are financed, democratizing access to capital, and empowering underrepresented voices in entertainment.
"Southbox was founded to be more than a checkbook-it's a strategic partner that sits at the intersection of tech, culture, and creativity," said Gosier . "By leading with early-stage equity and co-structuring deals, we unlock the potential for powerful, meaningful stories like The Dutchman to be fully realized."
In 2023, Southbox announced an $80 million equity fund to support high-quality, socially resonant projects. This partnership with The Dutchman reflects that mission in action, as does the participation of FilmHedge , the debt financing platform Gosier also founded.
"I'm thrilled to support Andre Gaines and this remarkable cast in bringing The Dutchman to the screen," added Gosier . "It's a daring and necessary story that exemplifies why Southbox exists-to fuel stories that challenge, inspire, and resonate."
"Jon's pioneering approach to financing and his vision for elevating culturally significant work made him the ideal partner," said director/producer Andre Gaine s. "We're honored to have Southbox on board and look forward to future collaborations."
About Southbox Entertainment LLC
Southbox Entertainment is a film and television financing company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded by visionary tech investor and entrepreneur Jon Gosier , Southbox empowers storytellers through early-stage equity financing. As a sister company to FilmHedge, Southbox is helping redefine the future of entertainment finance-bridging Wall Street, Hollywood, and the innovation economy.
