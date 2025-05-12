'Bhay Binu Hoi Na Preeti': Air Marshal AK Bharti Quotes Ramcharitmanas At Operation Sindoor Briefing To Warn Pakistan

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a poignant moment during a press briefing on Operation Sindoor , Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti recited a verse from the Ramcharitmanas, underscoring India's shift from restraint to assertive action in the face of ongoing provocations from Pakistan.

The verse, drawn from Tulsidas's epic and popularised by poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, reads:

Vinay na maanat jaladh jad, gaye teen din beeti.

Bole Ram sakop tab, bhay binu hoi na preeti

Translated, it conveys that when Lord Rama's humble requests to the ocean went unheeded for three days, he realised that without instilling fear, love or respect does not arise. The moral implication is clear - humility is noble, but it must be balanced with resolve when necessary.

The placement of the verse during the briefing about the official update on Operation Sindoor served as a deliberate and pointed message. The poetic reference signals India's growing frustration with repeated provocations and its decision to adopt a firmer military posture when restraint fails to yield results.

Operation Sindoor, launched in response to continued cross-border support for terrorism, was discussed at length during the Armed Forces ' joint update. Officials confirmed that India's Integrated Air Command and Control System effectively intercepted Pakistani attempts to strike Indian military assets.

During the briefing, the Indian Armed Forces reported that all objectives of Operation Sindoor were achieved, with all pilots returning safely. They emphasised that India's actions were directed at terror infrastructure and that it was Pakistan's military involvement that escalated the conflict.

While India and Pakistan have since reached an understanding to suspend military actions on land, air, and sea, the tone of Monday's briefing - especially with the invocation of Lord Rama's words - left no ambiguity. The poetic symbolism was used to articulate India's evolving strategic doctrine: peace is preferred, but not at the cost of passivity.

The invocation of the Ramcharitmana verse by Air Marshal Bharti encapsulates India's message: while the nation values peace and patience, it will not hesitate to act decisively to protect its sovereignty and citizens when provoked.