Diesel Laptops Announces The Diesel Repair Mobile App. Repair Information Anytime, Anywhere

"Diesel Repair has always been the Wikipedia of truck repair information," said Tyler Robertson, Founder and CEO of Diesel Laptops. "Now it fits in your pocket. We built this app for the people who don't sit behind desks. If you're under the hood or at a job site, Diesel Repair is right there with you."

The Diesel Repair app was designed with the technician's real-world environment in mind. Its clean interface, fast performance, and mobile-optimized experience make it ideal for those working on trucks in the field, at remote job sites, or in busy bays. Whether it's pulling a fault code, accessing a wiring diagram, or running a VIN through the decoder, the app delivers answers in seconds.

"We've been building toward this moment for a long time," said Kyle Cooper, Managing Director of SaaS. "Putting Diesel Repair into the hands of technicians, wherever they are, is a huge step forward. This app was designed specifically for the people in the field, under the hood, and on the go. I couldn't be more excited about the impact it's going to have for the folks who keep the world running."

Key features include:



Diesel VIN Decoder - identify truck specs, components, filters, belts, and more

Fault Code Lookup with access to OEM and generic DTC repair data

Color-coded wiring diagrams and technical documents available on demand

Parts Cross reference to easy find OEM and aftermarket parts

Access across mobile and desktop with one account Mobile-Optimized UX built for fast, simple use in the field

The Diesel Repair Mobile App is a free app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Apple App Store

Google Play Store

To learn more about Diesel Repair, visit Diesel Laptops.

About Diesel Laptops

Diesel Laptops is the leading provider of diagnostic tools and repair information, committed to helping shops and technicians efficiently diagnose, repair, and maintain vehicles across multiple industries, including commercial trucking, agriculture, construction, material handling and many more. We deliver comprehensive solutions with diagnostic hardware, cutting-edge repair software, and training programs that empower technicians worldwide.

