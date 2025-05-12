Diesel Laptops Announces The Diesel Repair Mobile App. Repair Information Anytime, Anywhere
The Diesel Repair app was designed with the technician's real-world environment in mind. Its clean interface, fast performance, and mobile-optimized experience make it ideal for those working on trucks in the field, at remote job sites, or in busy bays. Whether it's pulling a fault code, accessing a wiring diagram, or running a VIN through the decoder, the app delivers answers in seconds.
"We've been building toward this moment for a long time," said Kyle Cooper, Managing Director of SaaS. "Putting Diesel Repair into the hands of technicians, wherever they are, is a huge step forward. This app was designed specifically for the people in the field, under the hood, and on the go. I couldn't be more excited about the impact it's going to have for the folks who keep the world running."
Key features include:
Diesel VIN Decoder - identify truck specs, components, filters, belts, and more
Fault Code Lookup with access to OEM and generic DTC repair data
Color-coded wiring diagrams and technical documents available on demand
Parts Cross reference to easy find OEM and aftermarket parts
Access across mobile and desktop with one account
Mobile-Optimized UX built for fast, simple use in the field
The Diesel Repair Mobile App is a free app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Apple App Store:
Google Play Store:
To learn more about Diesel Repair, visit: .
About Diesel Laptops
Diesel Laptops is the leading provider of diagnostic tools and repair information, committed to helping shops and technicians efficiently diagnose, repair, and maintain vehicles across multiple industries, including commercial trucking, agriculture, construction, material handling and many more. We deliver comprehensive solutions with diagnostic hardware, cutting-edge repair software, and training programs that empower technicians worldwide.
Media Contact:
Mike Heath
Marketing Lead
[email protected]
888-983-1975x891
SOURCE Diesel Laptops
