León Y Sol Tequila Shines At The 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

León Y Sol Tequila Shines At The 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
Now in its 25th year, the SFWSC is one of the most prestigious tasting competitions in the world, judged by a panel of renowned spirits experts and buyers. The competition's blind tasting process ensures only the most exceptional spirits rise to the top-making these honors a powerful statement for a young brand with a bold vision.
"We didn't create León Y Sol to play it safe-we created it to honor our roots, push boundaries, and bring people together over something that feels alive," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of León Y Sol . "To be recognized by SFWSC means our spirit-literally and figuratively-is resonating."
The award-winning Reposado is a study in balance and depth-smooth, layered, and full of character, with warm notes of vanilla, toasted oak, and honeyed agave. The Blanco , bright and intensely agave-forward, is a clean, unmasked expression of the Highlands. Both are made with 100% Blue Weber Agave, and are additive-free, non-GMO, and gluten-free.
But León Y Sol is more than what's in the glass.
It's a lifestyle brand rooted in self-expression, bold design, and cultural fusion -a new generation of tequila that speaks to people who live with intention and celebrate their roots without apology. From limited-edition drops and collaborations to art-forward packaging and a growing movement of brand believers, León Y Sol is setting a new standard for what tequila can be.
With these latest accolades, a cult following in California, and national expansion on the horizon, León Y Sol isn't just joining the conversation-it's leading it.
ABOUT LEÓN Y SOL TEQUILA
León Y Sol is more than a tequila-it's a lifestyle brand rooted in tradition and bold self-expression. Handcrafted in the Highlands of Jalisco and born in California, each bottle merges heritage and design, ritual and rebellion. Our award-winning tequilas are made with 100% Blue Weber Agave, and are always additive-free, non-GMO, and gluten-free.
Contact:
Elisa Rocha
949-677-4878
[email protected]
SOURCE Leon Y Sol, Inc.
