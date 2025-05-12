Khawaja Asif Calls For Dialogue With India On Kashmir, Terrorism, And Water Issues: 'A Golden Opportunity For Peace'

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that any future dialogue with India must include discussions on three major issues: Kashmir, terrorism, and water disputes, calling it a golden opportunity for both countries to resolve longstanding conflicts.

Speaking to a private news channel, Asif said these three issues have shaped the 76-year-long history between the two neighbours.“Pakistan has been the biggest victim of terrorism. This is a golden opportunity for both nations to address and resolve the issue of terrorism,” he emphasized.

Highlighting U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks, Asif said,“Trump has taken a step forward by bringing up the Kashmir issue again. He stressed that Kashmir must be part of any dialogue.”

He noted that all wars between Pakistan and India have been rooted in the Kashmir conflict, including the most recent confrontation.“Modi tried to push the region into chaos, but divine intervention and our armed forces prevented that. Our military stood like an iron wall,” he said, adding that it is time these issues were finally settled.

The defence minister criticized India for blaming the country that has suffered most from terrorism.“It is ironic to accuse us and then attack. The water issue is already settled under the 1960 treaty, and there's no room for it to be unilaterally suspended.”

Referring to Pakistan's military preparedness, Asif said,“Our swift and forceful response showed our readiness. The way we hit back has left a deep impact - their wounds are still fresh, and even their parliament is criticizing Modi.”

He described this moment as a diplomatic victory for Pakistan, noting that“except for Israel, no one is siding with India.” Asif asserted that if India tries anything again, the world will stand with Pakistan.“Our restraint and strength have earned global recognition. In our 76-year history, our armed forces have never achieved such a remarkable success.”