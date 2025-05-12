Temporary Closure Of Road Entrance On Jasim Bin Hamad Street
Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, has announced a temporarily night time closure of the entrance to Amr Bin Al Aas St from Jasim Bin Hamad St for three nights.
The closure will be in effect from midnight until 6am, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 16-18, 2025, to allow for the completion of necessary utility works as part of upgrading the infrastructure in the area.Read Also
-
Labour Ministry launches Ouqoul platform to facilitate employment for expat graduates
Trump visit to Qatar a 'crescendo' moment in Qatari-American relations: US Ambassador
Anti-dumping duties on some Chinese electrical items
Dead dugong trapped in fishing net retrieved off Al Wakra Coast
During this period, motorists of Amr Bin Al Aas Street are advised to use Jasim Bin Hamad Street, then turn right towards Al Jazira Al Arabiya street, then turn right towards Al Nibras Street to reach their destinations as shown in the map.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment