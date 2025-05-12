Temporary Closure Of Road Entrance On Jasim Bin Hamad Street

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, has announced a temporarily night time closure of the entrance to Amr Bin Al Aas St from Jasim Bin Hamad St for three nights.

The closure will be in effect from midnight until 6am, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 16-18, 2025, to allow for the completion of necessary utility works as part of upgrading the infrastructure in the area.



During this period, motorists of Amr Bin Al Aas Street are advised to use Jasim Bin Hamad Street, then turn right towards Al Jazira Al Arabiya street, then turn right towards Al Nibras Street to reach their destinations as shown in the map.