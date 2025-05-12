Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Scales Down Intensity Of Shelling During 'Ceasefire' But Did Not Halt It Entirely Demchenko

Russia Scales Down Intensity Of Shelling During 'Ceasefire' But Did Not Halt It Entirely Demchenko


2025-05-12 05:06:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Despite declaring a three-day truce, Russian forces continued to shell Ukrainian territory, albeit with reduced intensity, ignoring demands from the Western coalition.

This was stated on TV by Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“Both now and during the so-called three-day truce, the enemy did not fully cease its shelling of Ukraine. Perhaps, in some areas, the intensity slightly decreased to create an illusion of compliance with its own declarations. However, in reality, Russian forces continued daily strikes on Ukrainian territory, using all available weapons, including aircraft to drop guided aerial bombs,” Demchenko said.

Read also: Enemy attempts to break through defense near Kostiantynopil and Bahatyr – military

As Ukrinform reported, the leaders of France, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine adopted a joint statement following a meeting in Kyiv on May 10, in which they demanded that Russia implement a full and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting May 12.

MENAFN12052025000193011044ID1109536411

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search