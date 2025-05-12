Russia Scales Down Intensity Of Shelling During 'Ceasefire' But Did Not Halt It Entirely Demchenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Despite declaring a three-day truce, Russian forces continued to shell Ukrainian territory, albeit with reduced intensity, ignoring demands from the Western coalition.

This was stated on TV by Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“Both now and during the so-called three-day truce, the enemy did not fully cease its shelling of Ukraine. Perhaps, in some areas, the intensity slightly decreased to create an illusion of compliance with its own declarations. However, in reality, Russian forces continued daily strikes on Ukrainian territory, using all available weapons, including aircraft to drop guided aerial bombs,” Demchenko said.

As Ukrinform reported, the leaders of France, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine adopted a joint statement following a meeting in Kyiv on May 10, in which they demanded that Russia implement a full and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting May 12.