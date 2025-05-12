EQS-News: IONOS Group SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

IONOS with strong growth in the first quarter of 2025 – Outlook 2025 concretized

+ 80,000 customers to 6.40 million

+ 19.7% revenue to €446.3 million

+ 23.8% adjusted EBITDA to €131.0 million Outlook 2025 concretized: approx. €520 million adjusted EBITDA Karlsruhe / Berlin, 12 May 2025 . IONOS Group SE has made a successful start to the 2025 financial year. Revenue, EBITDA and number of customers increased further. The customer base grew by around 80,000 to 6.40 million customers in the first quarter of 2025 (31.12.2024: 6.32 million customers). Revenue increased by 19.7% to €446.3 million (Q1 2024: €373.0 million). Adjusted EBITDA rose by 23.8% to €131.0 million (Q1 2024: €105.8 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin improved accordingly to 29.4% (Q1 2024: 28.4%). IONOS introduced segment reporting at the end of the 2024 financial year. The“Digital Solutions & Cloud” segment comprises the core business with revenues from the Web Presence & Productivity and Cloud Solutions divisions as well as intercompany revenues with sister companies of the United Internet Group. The“AdTech” segment includes revenues from digital advertising and the domain trading platform. Revenue in the Digital Solutions & Cloud segment increased in the first quarter of 2025 by 7.3% to €329.6 million (Q1 2024: €307.3 million), or 7.8% excluding intercompany revenue. The segment's adjusted EBITDA increased by 20.9% to €112.8 million (Q1 2024: €93.2 million). “We are currently seeing high demand for powerful and trustworthy infrastructures in the cloud business – especially from companies that value data security, transparency and independence,” commented Achim Weiß, CEO of IONOS Group SE.“This confirms the relevance of our solutions for a digitally sovereign economy in Europe and our positioning as a reliable partner.” In the lower-margin AdTech segment, revenues increased significantly by 77.7% to €116.7 million (Q1 2024: €65.7 million) – based on an exceptionally weak prior-year quarter and supported by a positive product changeover. Outlook concretized Based on the better-than-expected business development in the AdTech segment in the first three months, the company has specified its outlook for the 2025 financial year and now expects currency-adjusted revenues of around €400 million in this segment (previous forecast: above the previous year's level; 2024: €312.2 million). The product changeover is also expected to have a positive impact on the segment's sustainable revenue and earnings performance in the medium term. In the core business (Digital Solutions & Cloud segment), revenues adjusted for currency effects are expected to grow by around 8% (2024: €1,248.1 million), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 35% (2024: 32.9%). Due to the positive development in the AdTech segment and continued cost discipline, adjusted EBITDA is now expected to grow by around 15% overall to around €520 million in the 2025 financial year (previous forecast: €510 million; 2024: €452.2 million). Media contact:

