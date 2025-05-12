Acer Reports April Revenues At NT$18.59 Billion, Up 4.2% Year-On-Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for April at NT$18.59 billion with 4.2% growth year-on-year (YoY). Consolidated revenues for year-to-April reached NT$80.02 billion with 4.4% growth YoY. Highlights in April include:

Notebook revenues grew 3.3% YoY

Desktop revenues grew 2.5% YoY

Monitor revenues grew 12.7% YoY Chromebook revenues grew 28.6% YoY, and according to the latest market research data [1], ranked No. 1 in unit share in consumer markets in both US and EMEA in Q1'25 Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers [2] and displays contributed 32.8% of the group's total revenues in April and 31.9% year-to-April. At Computex Taipei held from May 20-23, Acer will showcase its range of innovations including AI PCs, displays, gaming and connectivity portfolio, as well as appliance servers, medical and smart solutions from its subsidiaries.

[1] April 2025 Circana US, April 2025 GfK EMEA

[2] Personal computers business includes desktop and notebooks

